Bay Area Headlines, Monday, 2/28/22

The Santa Clara City Council voted Thursday night to fire City Manager Deanna Santana, who had challenged the San Francisco 49ers football team in a series of multi-million dollar disputes / U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was back in California last week to promote legislation addressing the homelessness and affordable housing crises in his home state / San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo proposed Thursday that the city lifts its requirement that people show proof they have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose / Governor Gavin Newsom Friday ended all but about five-percent of his COVID-19-related executive orders.