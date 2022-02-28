© 2021 KALW
KALW News

Bay Area Headlines, Monday, 2/28/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance,
Sunni Khalid
Published February 28, 2022 at 4:44 PM PST
The Santa Clara City Council voted Thursday night to fire City Manager Deanna Santana, who had challenged the San Francisco 49ers football team in a series of multi-million dollar disputes / U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was back in California last week to promote legislation addressing the homelessness and affordable housing crises in his home state / San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo proposed Thursday that the city lifts its requirement that people show proof they have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose / Governor Gavin Newsom Friday  ended all but about five-percent of his COVID-19-related executive orders.

