© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 2/7/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 7, 2022 at 12:20 PM PST
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

Contra Costa County announced Friday that it will lift its requirement that patrons of indoor businesses, such as restaurants and gyms, verify their full vaccination status / The fall out continues for California State University Chancellor Joseph Castro after an investigative report found he failed to discipline a senior administrator following a series of workplace harassment complaints / A new deal between Governor Newsom and state legislative leaders could bring back emergency sick pay for workers suffering from COVID-19 and their families / An earthquake shook the East Bay yesterday afternoon, registering a preliminary magnitude of 3.2

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

KALW News Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance