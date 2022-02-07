Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 2/7/22

Contra Costa County announced Friday that it will lift its requirement that patrons of indoor businesses, such as restaurants and gyms, verify their full vaccination status / The fall out continues for California State University Chancellor Joseph Castro after an investigative report found he failed to discipline a senior administrator following a series of workplace harassment complaints / A new deal between Governor Newsom and state legislative leaders could bring back emergency sick pay for workers suffering from COVID-19 and their families / An earthquake shook the East Bay yesterday afternoon, registering a preliminary magnitude of 3.2

Click the play button above to listen to the news.