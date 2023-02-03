© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Music

Singer-songwriter Deidre McCalla live on Folk Music & Beyond

JoAnn Mar
Published February 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM PST
singer-songwriter Deidre McCalla

Join us this Saturday (2/4) at 2 pm (PST) on KALW’s Folk Music & Beyond for our special guest singer-songwriter Deidre McCalla. Deidre is making a comeback after a nineteen year hiatus from music. She’ll talk about her new release “Endless Grace” and perform a few songs for us.

Deidre was a recording artist for Olivia Records in the 90s and part of the women’s music movement. “Endless Grace” was named one of the ten best albums by Australia’s Rhythm Magazine in 2022 and was ranked among the top albums for last year by Folk Alliance, Folk Alley, and Pop Matters.

Listen on the radio in real time at 91.7. If you’re outside of the Bay Area, listen to our audio stream at https://www.kalw.org/

JoAnn Mar
JoAnn Mar is a veteran radio announcer, producer and host of Folk Music & Beyond, heard every Saturday from 3 to 5 pm. In her spare time, she is a radio documentary producer/journalist. Her news reports and features have aired on NPR, Voice of America, The Charles Osgood File, Pacifica Radio and AARP's series Prime Time Radio. Topics covered include prisons, end-of-life, women's issues, the plight of immigrants and public education.
See stories by JoAnn Mar