Dance for a cause at Fight for our Rights: Abortion Access Fundraiser

The resistance against the federal repeal of reproductive rights takes a different spin this Friday, August 19 at the Fight For Our Rights: Abortion Access Fundraiser at 1015 Folsom. Featuring the sounds of Los Angeles DJ and producer Heidi Lawden along with a roster of femme-centric Bay Area performers, the dance party is a benefit for the National Network of Abortion Funds and Planned Parenthood, with 100% of proceeds going to the two organizations.

People of reproductive age across the country will lose or have already lost access to essential abortion services and many have to travel out of state to receive care. Folks around California are rallying to help with the cost of transportation, lodging, and childcare for those in serious need. The National Network of Abortion Funds works to remove the financial and logistical barriers people might face when seeking reproductive care, and Planned Parenthood, which is under threat of closure in several states, provides a variety of health services.

“Supporting the Fight For Our Rights: Abortion Access Fundraiser feels like at least some small action we can take locally to show solidarity with those impacted most,” says Regan Parrish, who performs under the name femmelectric and will be spinning back-to-back with DJ Cira at the benefit. “We hope our local community will turn up to help us raise a sizable contribution for those most impacted by this constitutional reversal, and that we will inspire other venues in other cities to take similar action."

The roster of Bay Area dancefloor favorites includes Nina Sol, DJ Madre, Sandra Mane, DJ Bitesize, and others, promising an inspiring night of music. See the full line-up below and buy your tickets online or at the door on the night of the event.

MUSIC BY:

HEIDI LAWDEN

Cherub420 b2b Jiamei

DJ Bitesize

DJ Decolonize

Dwata b2b JLittle

Femmelectric b2b DJ Cira

DJ Madre

MARÏSUN

mölly b2b MAÏA

Lonald J. Bandz

Nina Sol

NUNU

Nunya

Prizmatix b2b OL!V!A

Sandra Mane

Sinead

