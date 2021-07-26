Almanac - Monday 7/26/21

Today is Monday, the 26th of July, 2021,

July 26 is the 207th day of the year

158 days remain until the end of the year.

58 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:08:50 am

and the sun sets will be at 8:23:07 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:58 pm.

the first high tide will be at 12:18 AM at 6.53 feet

The first low tide will be at 07:15 AM at -0.84 feet

The next high tide at 2:10 PM at 5.39 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 7:24PM at 2.52 feet

The Moon is currently 92.7% visible

We had the full moon last Friday

Now a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days Saturday the 31rd of July of 2021 at 6:16 am

Today is…

Aunt and Uncles Day

Holistic Therapy Day

National All Or Nothing Day

National Bagelfest Day

National Coffee Milkshake Day

One Voice Day

World Tofu Day

Today is also…Day of National Significance in Barbados

Day of the National Rebellion in Cuba

Esperanto Day

Independence Day in Liberia, celebrates the independence of Liberia from the American Colonization Society in 1847.

Independence Day in Maldives, celebrates the independence of Maldives from the United Kingdom in 1965.

Kargil Victory Day or Kargil Vijay Diwas in India

On this day in history.

1745 – The first recorded women's cricket match takes place near Guildford, England.

1775 – The office that would later become the United States Post Office Department is established by the Second Continental Congress. Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania takes office as Postmaster General.

1788 – New York ratifies the United States Constitution and becomes the 11th state of the United States.

1882 – Premiere of Richard Wagner's opera Parsifal at Bayreuth.

1887 – Publication of the Unua Libro, founding the Esperanto movement.

1946 – Aloha Airlines begins service from Honolulu International Airport.

1947 – Cold War: U.S. President Harry S. Truman signs the National Security Act of 1947 into United States law creating the Central Intelligence Agency, United States Department of Defense, United States Air Force, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the United States National Security Council.

1948 – U.S. President Harry S. Truman signs Executive Order 9981, desegregating the military of the United States.

1953 – Cold War: Fidel Castro leads an unsuccessful attack on the Moncada Barracks, thus beginning the Cuban Revolution. The movement took the name of the date: 26th of July Movement

1974 – Greek Prime Minister Konstantinos Karamanlis forms the country's first civil government after seven years of military rule.

1977 – The National Assembly of Quebec imposes the use of French as the official language of the provincial government.

1989 – A federal grand jury indicts Cornell University student Robert T. Morris, Jr. for releasing the Morris worm, thus becoming the first person to be prosecuted under the 1986 Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

1990 – The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 is signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.

2005 – Space Shuttle program: STS-114 Mission: Launch of Discovery, NASA's first scheduled flight mission after the Columbia Disaster in 2003.

2016 – Hillary Clinton becomes the first female nominee for President of the United States by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1796 – George Catlin, American painter, author, and traveler (d. 1872)

1856 – George Bernard Shaw, Irish playwright and critic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1950)

1874 – Serge Koussevitzky, Russian-American bassist, composer, and conductor (d. 1951)

1875 – Carl Jung, Swiss psychiatrist and psychotherapist (d. 1961)

1875 – Antonio Machado, Spanish poet and academic (d. 1939)

1893 – George Grosz, German painter and illustrator (d. 1959)

1894 – Aldous Huxley, English novelist and philosopher (d. 1963)

1895 – Gracie Allen, American actress and comedian (d. 1964)

1903 – Estes Kefauver, American lawyer and politician (d. 1963)

1909 – Vivian Vance, American actress and singer (d. 1979)

1914 – Erskine Hawkins, American trumpet player and bandleader (d. 1993)

1921 – Jean Shepherd, American radio host, actor, and screenwriter (d. 1999)

1922 – Blake Edwards, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2010)

1922 – Jason Robards, American actor (d. 2000)

1923 – Jan Berenstain, American author and illustrator (d. 2012)

1928 – Joe Jackson, American talent manager, father of Michael Jackson (d. 2018)

1928 – Stanley Kubrick, American director, producer, screenwriter, and cinematographer (d. 1999)

1943 – Mick Jagger, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1945 – Betty Davis, American singer-songwriter

1945 – Helen Mirren, English actress

1956 – Dorothy Hamill, American figure skater

1957 – Nana Visitor, American actress

1958 – Angela Hewitt, Canadian-English pianist

1959 – Kevin Spacey, American actor and director

1964 – Sandra Bullock, American actress and producer

1974 – Iron & Wine, American singer-songwriter

1980 – Jacinda Ardern, 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand

