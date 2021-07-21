California Bill Would Stop Prisons From Collaborating With ICE
California’s lawmakers are considering a bill that would deepen state’s identity as a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.
Assembly Bill 937 is designed to change the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s relationship with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It would prohibit state or local agencies from assisting with arrests for immigration enforcement purposes. It would also prohibit those agencies from using immigration status as a factor to deny probation.
In this interview, we hear from Ny Nourn about the legislation. She’s a community advocate with the Asian Law Caucus.