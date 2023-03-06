© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Turmoil plagues Oakland's homeless policy

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Marisa Kendall.jpeg
Marisa Kendall
/
Marisa Kendall

The City of Oakland created a department on homelessness three years ago. Already, two administrators have been hired — the first resigned and the second was let go. Today, the search is on for the third administrator — and stability at the top. San Jose Mercury Reporter Marisa Kendall talks about the turmoil in Oakland’s department of homelessness and their struggle to come up with solutions on the streets.

Tags
Housing homeless crisisCrosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid