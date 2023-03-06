Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Turmoil plagues Oakland's homeless policy
The City of Oakland created a department on homelessness three years ago. Already, two administrators have been hired — the first resigned and the second was let go. Today, the search is on for the third administrator — and stability at the top. San Jose Mercury Reporter Marisa Kendall talks about the turmoil in Oakland’s department of homelessness and their struggle to come up with solutions on the streets.