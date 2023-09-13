Newsom signs bill that could lead to housing development at People’s Park

The bill – AB 1307 – although not providing a clear path for Cal to begin construction for its 1,100 unit student housing plan does undermine an appeal court ruling that had halted construction after an intense period of protests and conflict in August 2022. The bill states that the university does not have to QUOTE “consider alternatives to the location of the proposed project if certain requirements are met.”

In other words, the assembly bill’s approval reverses the appeal court’s decision that had paused construction at the park. But this does not immediately affect the ongoing California Supreme Court case on the matter.

Supriya Yelimeli is a housing and homelessness reporter with Berkeleyside.

“There are very real issues surrounding homelessness that people are talking about in the Bay Area that People’s Park has to do with. And it’s not necessarily just about housing production and state law, it's also about whether there are still places for people who don’t necessarily conform to all of society’s norms, where they can spend time and be together.”

According to Yelimeli, this recent development is just one part of People’s Park’s ongoing battle with Cal. The state Supreme Court has yet to rule on the signing of AB 1307, the park’s fate is still up-in-the-air.