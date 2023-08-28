Air quality advisory in Bay Area extended

Smoke from wildfires burning elsewhere in Northern California and Oregon is expected bring air quality to low-moderate levels on the U.S. EPA's Air Quality Index, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Tuesday will be the fifth consecutive day that an air advisory has been issued for the region.

Smoky and haze may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible. Pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard and there is no Spare the Air Alert in effect.

If the smell of smoke is present, it's important that Bay Area residents to avoid exposure. If possible, residents should stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow, air district officials said.

Those impacted by smoke should set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

The district warned residents with respiratory medical conditions.

In a statement, the district added that "Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure."