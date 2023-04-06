© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Health

Santa Clara County libraries to provide Narcan

KALW | By Alia Taqieddin
Published April 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM PDT
BCN-20221107-NARCAN-02.jpeg
New Brunswick/Nouveau-Brunswick/New Brunswick/Nouveau-Brunswick via Bay City News
/
New Brunswick/Nouveau-Brunswick
A Naloxone kit in 2017. The medication is used for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose. Brand names of the drug are: Narcan, Evzio, LifEMS Naloxone, Narcan Neonatal and Narcan Prefilled. (New Brunswick/Nouveau-Brunswick via Bay City News)

The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to make naloxone, known as Narcan, available at all county libraries. Library staff will also be trained on how to administer the drug to someone who has overdosed on an opioid, like fentanyl.

The new program may expand soon. Santa Clara County is considering partnerships with cities like San Jose and Mountain View that have their own library systems.

Narcan was approved as a prescription drug in 2015, and it’s the standard treatment to reverse an opioid overdose by blocking the drug’s effects on the brain.

Supervisor Otto Lee said, "By increasing access to these kits, we can help prevent opioid-related deaths and ensure that our community has the resources it needs to stay safe and healthy."

The decision comes after other library systems across the country also made Narcan kits freely available to members of the public. Among them are the San Francisco Public Library, and the library systems in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Denver.

Alia Taqieddin
Alia is a Seattle-raised, Oakland-based cultural worker, DJ, and community archivist, inspired by and belonging to a lineage of Palestinian and Arab women storytellers. She is interested in documenting the histories and contributions of West Asian and North African immigrant communities in the Bay Area. Alia's past audio work can be found in the Arab American National Museum, which houses her multimedia oral history archive of Dearborn, Michigan. In her free time, Alia enjoys hosting her monthly online radio show, Kan Ya Makan, on Moonglow Radio, and DJing various SWANA (Southwest Asian/North African) dance parties in the Bay Area.
