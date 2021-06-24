© 2021
1941 - 2021 /// Support the next 80 years.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science, Environment
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

Animals Can Recover From Fire, But Can They Adjust To The Changing Landscape?

KALW | By Marissa Ortega-Welch
Published June 24, 2021 at 5:17 PM PDT
Kendall Calhoun_PC Marissa Ortega-Welch.JPG
Marissa Ortega-Welch
/
KALW
Kendall Calhoun collects data from one of the motion-sensor cameras on a mountain top at the UC Hopland Reserve. This is where the 2018 fire moved in hot from the north and burned all of the oak trees, before spreading down hill to the valley below.

A scientist in Mendocino County is studying animal communities in California like they’re the ensemble cast of a movie. What happens to them when a mega-fire dominates the plot?

"There’s all these characters playing into this big picture that we’re trying to make sure can continue to exist."
Kendall Calhoun, researcher

Click the play button above to listen to this story. It was produced in partnership with Bay Nature Magazine and a print version is available in their 2021 summer issue.

Tags

Health, Science, EnvironmentCrosscurrents
Marissa Ortega-Welch
See stories by Marissa Ortega-Welch