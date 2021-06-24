Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.
Animals Can Recover From Fire, But Can They Adjust To The Changing Landscape?
A scientist in Mendocino County is studying animal communities in California like they’re the ensemble cast of a movie. What happens to them when a mega-fire dominates the plot?
"There’s all these characters playing into this big picture that we’re trying to make sure can continue to exist."
Kendall Calhoun, researcher
Click the play button above to listen to this story. It was produced in partnership with Bay Nature Magazine and a print version is available in their 2021 summer issue.