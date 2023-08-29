© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Education

San Francisco teachers’ union blasts SFUSD in new report

KALW | By Paul C. Kelly Campos
Published August 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM PDT
Ida B. Wells High School in the Alamo Square district, San Francisco
Wikimedia user King of Hearts
/
Wikimedia Commons
Ida B. Wells High School in the Alamo Square district, San Francisco, California.

Among the allegations outlined in the United Educators of San Francisco’s report are that the district borrowed irresponsibly, overspent on top administrative salaries and failed to fix a new error-filled payroll system. The payroll system – EMPowerSF – has resulted in inaccurate payments and some teachers being unpaid for months.

The report states that “If its finances were managed differently, SFUSD could pay competitive wages that would attract and retain credentialed teachers, as nearby districts are doing. Instead, our schools go understaffed and students are asked to pay the price for SFUSD’s debt addiction.”

District spokesperson, Laura Dudnick, said administrators are reviewing the union's report.

The United Educators, which represents 6,000 teachers, hopes this report will smooth the way for a new contract agreement. The old contract expired June 30.

Later today, the San Francisco Board of Education is set to discuss plans to address declining enrollment, staff shortages and aging school facilities.

Education Bay Area News
Paul C. Kelly Campos
Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Paul C. Kelly Campos is a writer, poet and translator of Irish and Nicaraguan descent. His bilingual work has appeared in NPR’s Next Generation Radio, The Washington Post, KQED Forum, KALW, Prism, The Golden Gate Xpress, Seen and Heard, The San Franciscan, and Borderless magazine.
