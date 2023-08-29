San Francisco teachers’ union blasts SFUSD in new report

Among the allegations outlined in t he United Educators of San Francisco ’s report are that the district borrowed irresponsibly, overspent on top administrative salaries and failed to fix a new error-filled payroll system . The payroll system – EMPowerSF – has resulted in inaccurate payments and some teachers being unpaid for months.

The report states that “If its finances were managed differently, SFUSD could pay competitive wages that would attract and retain credentialed teachers, as nearby districts are doing. Instead, our schools go understaffed and students are asked to pay the price for SFUSD’s debt addiction.”

District spokesperson, Laura Dudnick, said administrators are reviewing the union's report.

The United Educators, which represents 6,000 teachers, hopes this report will smooth the way for a new contract agreement . The old contract expired June 30.