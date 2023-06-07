© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy, Business & Labor

San Francisco lawmakers focus on bill to help new business owners

KALW | By Kelby McIntosh
Published June 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM PDT
Vision Plug
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

The legislation would make more than 100 changes to the planning code to allow flexible uses in vacant spaces and many other changes for new businesses.

The main focus of the rule changes is permitting “flexible retail” across the city. The proposal would allow new non-retail uses in ground floor spaces, like accounting firms and co-working spaces, to fill vacancies.

Katy Tang, the Executive Director of the Office of Small Business, describes the legislation as {QUOTE} “making it one step more permissive” around zoning and approvals.

The new legislation would remove that cap on newly authorized bars on Sacramento Street and allow new restaurants in Chinatown without conditional-use authorization.

Conditional-use authorization is a process that involves additional review by city bodies and neighbors, often means months of additional work — and untold dollars — on behalf of the business owner prior to opening.

As part of her budget proposal last week, Mayor Breed is pitching an extension of the First Year Free program, which waives registration and permitting fees for new businesses.

Tags
Economy, Business & Labor Bay Area News
Kelby McIntosh
Growing up in the small town of Mashall, Texas, Kelby has been in love with sound since he was a kid. Coming from a musically inclined family, Kelby transferred those skills into audio and news production. Working with companies like Cumulus Radio and KETK, Kelby left Texas in 2018 and moved to the Bay Area to expand his production talents with KALW to amplify positive change with quality media work.
See stories by Kelby McIntosh