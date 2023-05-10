Nurses at Hayward’s St. Rose Hospital ratify new contract

Nurses reached a tentative agreement with management last week, and this vote solidifies their new contract, which includes protections to improve patient safety and nurse retention, according to an announcement from California Nurses Association/National Nurses United.

Some of the terms include workplace violence prevention improvements, wage increases and improved health care benefits, union officials said Monday.

Dianne Kubota is a registered nurse in the medical and surgical telemetry unit. She says that: "with our new contract, St. Rose nurses can improve our advocacy to address staffing concerns. We also won affordable health care for our families and ourselves."

The union represents more than 200 nurses at St. Rose Hospital.

The hospital is happy to have "to have reached an agreement with the California Nurses Association on a new contract with its dedicated nursing staff," a St. Rose spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, St. Rose is facing challenging times, like many hospitals across the state and “it is working with all stakeholders, including various federal, state, county, and local elected officials to address the challenges facing healthcare today."