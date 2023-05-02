Nordstrom’s the latest major retailer to leave downtown SF

Nordstrom’s announced today that it is closing down its last remaining stores in San Francisco , including a 300,000-foot store at the Westfield Mall and a 40,000 square foot Nordstrom’s Rack at 901 Market Street.

The retail giant announced that both stores will close by August, ending a 35-year presence in the city.

A Nordstrom’s spokesperson said the decision to close the stores was difficult, but added that “the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market have changed dramatically over the past several years, impacting customer foot traffic to our stores and our ability to operate successfully.”

The closures were announced as the leases for both stores were up for renewal this year.

A spokesperson for the Westfield Mall said the closure of the Nordstrom’s store “underscores the deteriorating situation in downtown San Francisco.”