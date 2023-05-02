© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Economy, Business & Labor

Nordstrom’s the latest major retailer to leave downtown SF

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 2, 2023 at 3:41 PM PDT
nordstrom's Mike Mozart.jpg
Mike Mozart
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

Nordstrom’s announced today that it is closing down its last remaining stores in San Francisco, including a 300,000-foot store at the Westfield Mall and a 40,000 square foot Nordstrom’s Rack at 901 Market Street.

The retail giant announced that both stores will close by August, ending a 35-year presence in the city.

A Nordstrom’s spokesperson said the decision to close the stores was difficult, but added that “the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market have changed dramatically over the past several years, impacting customer foot traffic to our stores and our ability to operate successfully.”

The closures were announced as the leases for both stores were up for renewal this year.

A spokesperson for the Westfield Mall said the closure of the Nordstrom’s store “underscores the deteriorating situation in downtown San Francisco.”

Last week, Whole Foods announced that it was closing its Market Street store after 13 months, citing concerns over an upsurge in crime and vagrancy. Other retailers to announce they’re leaving downtown San Francisco are Saks Off 5th, Anthropologie and Abercrombie & Fitch, among others. CVS and Walgreen’s have also closed their downtown stores.

Tags
Economy, Business & Labor Bay Area News
Sunni Khalid
