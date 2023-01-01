Earth Day 2023 on KALW.

This Earth Day — Saturday April 22 — enjoy 24 hours of natural soundscapes from around California and the world by Bernie Krause and the team at Wild Sanctuary.

Here's the all-day, all-night schedule:

12AM to 1AM: Costa Rica: Hidden Treasures - Ryan Howzell: Fellow in KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022

1AM to 2AM: Ocean Wonders - J Boogie: Friday night DJ

2AM to 3AM: Loons of Echo Pond - Jasmine Ramirez: Fellow in KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022

3AM to 4AM: African Safari: Madagascar - Devon Strolovich: Host of Fog City Blues and producer of Philosophy Talk

4AM to 5AM: Carolina Woods - Sarah Lai Stirland: Graduate of KALW's Audio Academy class of 2020

5AM to 6AM: Distant Thunder - Damien Minor: Announcer

6AM to 7AM: Sequoia High Country - David Boyer: KALW's Director of Programming

7AM to 8AM: Dawn at Trout Lake - Patrick Diaz: Tuesday night DJ

8AM to 9AM: Saguaro Sunrise - Kevin Vance: Announcer and host of A Patchwork Quilt

9AM to 10AM: Sunrise in Botswana - JoAnn Mar: Announcer and host of Folk Music & Beyond

10AM to 11AM: Sonoma Valley Sunrise - Shia Levitt: News editor and curator of Bay Poets

11AM to 12PM: Ocean Dreams - Judy Silber: Executive Director of The Spiritual Edge podcast

12PM to 1PM: Katmai Wilderness - Rose Aguilar: Host of Your Call

1PM to 2PM: Death Valley Oasis - David Latulippe: Announcer and host of On The Arts

2PM to 3PM: Alpine Meadow - Erin Copp: Fellow in KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022

3PM to 4PM: African Safari: Zimbabwe - Shereen Adel: KALW's Editorial Operations Manager

4PM to 5PM: Antarctica - Elizabeth Aranda: Fellow in KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022

5PM to 6PM: Prairie Winds - DJ LadyRyan: Wednesday night DJ

6PM to 7PM: Amazon Days, Amazon Nights - Eli Wirtschafter: Director of KALW's prison training programs and the Uncuffed podcast

7PM to 8PM: Green Meadow Stream - D'Andre Ball: Fellow in KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022

8PM to 9PM: Rainstorm in Borneo - Johanna Miyaki: Fellow in KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022

9PM to 10PM: Spring at Corkscrew Swamp - Peter Thompson: Host of Bluegrass Signal

10PM to 11PM: Galapagos - Dorothy Tang: Fellow in KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022

11PM to 12AM: Autumn Day in Yellowstone - Margarita Azucar: Thursday night DJ