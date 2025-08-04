Apply to KALW's Digital Content Specialist position

KALW Public Media has an exciting opportunity for an emerging social media and communications specialist with an understanding of digital storytelling and social media platforms—and a proven track record of project management, and creative problem-solving—to join in a high-growth, high-impact, well-respected, mission-driven organization that is on the creative edge of public media. Reporting to the Communications Manager, the position will create compelling digital assets and strategies to support the organization’s storytelling goals and vision.

About the Position

The Digital Content Specialist will help tell our story to a growing audience. The right candidate will have at least one year of experience managing social media platforms in a professional setting working with, and supporting, diverse audiences.

The ideal candidate will possess an aptitude to learn and absorb KALW’s full range of programming; and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced work environment. We are looking for a candidate who is bright, creative, graceful under pressure, and looking to develop their on-the-ground knowledge and expertise on multimedia storytelling and public media. The position helps amplify the story of KALW, the issues KALW tackles, and the journalists and culture makers the organization invests in.

Key Responsibilities

This year marks a major transition in the organization’s story, and we are hoping to find the right person to help tell it. The Digital Content Specialist will oversee a social media calendar and create digital graphics, social media videos, and copy that supports the work of the organization, and the journalists and media makers with whom the organization is aligned.

Project Management

You will serve as support for marketing efforts in order to best raise the profile of the organization. Given our high volume of dynamic activities, effective project management will require great people management and communication skills, ease with technology, attention to detail, and excellent organizational and time management skills.

Design and Delivery

The Digital Content Specialist will also play an integral role in the implementation of KALW’s brand refresh. We expect the position to provide thought-provoking and creative ideas related to campaign Content, design, and strategy—that align with our mission and core values. They should “get” KALW’s refreshed aesthetic and help envision its creative application across platforms.

Flexible and Ambitious

Lastly, we are seeking a unique Specialist who is diligent and task-oriented, and also able to roll with shifting strategy or deliverables. We are an organization with an ambitious drive to create meaningful, media-centered social change. The ideal candidate is therefore comfortable working in a fast-paced, diverse setting of makers, journalists, social impact experts, and agents for social change. This position is expected to participate onsite in collaborative meetings at the KALW office in downtown San Francisco.

Ideal Qualifications (all of which are flexible depending on candidate)



1 year of experience as a social media or communications professional, ideally with some of that in a nonprofit setting.

Superb writing and editing skills

Experience generating Content for social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Bluesky, TikTok)

Comfortable being on camera for filming TikToks and IG Reels

Experience with graphic design and/or video editing

Experience planning and implementing social media campaigns

Strong project management and interpersonal skills.

Independent, self-motivated worker, with great attention to detail

Compensation:

This is a contract position, offering up to 20 hours per week with an hourly rate of $30-35 dependent upon experience. This is a 1-year contract position with an opportunity to continue after the period ends.

KALW is an equal employment opportunity employer committed to maintaining a non-discriminatory work environment. KALW does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

To Apply: