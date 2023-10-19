Author J.P. Takahashi takes kids on an enchanted adventure in 'Tokyo Night Parade'

Author J. P. Takahashi's talks about her book 'Tokyo Night Parade.' The main character is a mixed race, Black-Japanese girl who joins a supernatural procession of spirits. The spirits are called yōkai. The illustrations are dreamy and colorful.

J. P. Takahashi's children's book is inspired by her own childhood, where she split her time between Tokyo and New York City. She now lives in Oakland. The book also looks at balancing being biracial and finding a place in both Japanese and American cultures. Tokyo Night Parade” is available in stores.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.

