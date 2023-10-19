© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Author J.P. Takahashi takes kids on an enchanted adventure in 'Tokyo Night Parade'

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published October 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Author J. P. Takahashi's talks about her book 'Tokyo Night Parade.' The main character is a mixed race, Black-Japanese girl who joins a supernatural procession of spirits. The spirits are called yōkai. The illustrations are dreamy and colorful.

J. P. Takahashi's children's book is inspired by her own childhood, where she split her time between Tokyo and New York City. She now lives in Oakland. The book also looks at balancing being biracial and finding a place in both Japanese and American cultures. Tokyo Night Parade” is available in stores.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.

