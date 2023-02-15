Summer's redemption

It’s November, and freezing by California standards, and I’m at Cash For Cans, on the corner of Bancroft and 44th Street in Oakland . It’s a recycling redemption center that pays people for bottles, cans, and glass. It looks like a hybrid between a garage, market, and assembly line.

There’s a frenzy of sorting plastics, glass, and aluminum into large gray trash bins. The smiling face of a psychedelic green and red painting is juxtaposed with the stoic faces of the customers, long accustomed to waiting. And here I am, trying to satisfy my curiosity about the lives of the people who uphold this vital, but invisible labor.

Pretty soon, someone comes forth who can answer my questions… Summer.

Now I’m 5’11, and Summer’s taller than me! She glows. For a moment, her smile drives away the cold.

As the 2 P.M. closing time nears, the lines of people sorting through cans, bottles, and plastics become more frenzied.

I feel intrusive, as I ask Summer if I could learn more about her work. Graciously, she agrees to meet me the following week to walk me through a day in her work life.

We meet at Thrasher Park in San Leandro , and she tells me about her routine.

Recycling, as it turns out, is Summer’s salvation.

Summer tells me that prior to this, she was in the medical industry, and because of a back injury, had to leave early.

It doesn’t bother her back as much, but recycling is grueling, and takes up much of her waking life.

Here in California, business owners and nonprofits can apply to the State to operate recycling centers. Their only requirement is to pay collectors the California Redemption Value( CRV). Currently, that’s five to ten cents per item, a cost customers pay whenever they buy soda or bottled water.

Operators have the discretion to add extra money, or t he scrap value , to redeemed recyclables. For people like Summer, this can mean the difference between a meal and a good place to rest, or sleeping on the street. Survival depends on it.

Despite Summer’s tireless labor, she still describes herself as just “the homeless lady.” But, after spending some time with her, I see this work as worthy of our respect and attention.

We part ways at sunset, Summer is jovial, as she hugs me goodbye. I ask her to share last thoughts on what she would want people to know about her work.

Tonight, Summer will go back to one of the abandoned BART bunkers, where she and her love have made a home. As she fades into the business of the evening, I think of William Waring Cuney's poem , “No Images.” If only she could see, perhaps in another time, in another place, just how valuable she is...

“She does not know

her beauty,

she thinks her brown body

has no glory.

If she could dance

naked

under palm trees

and see her image in the river,

she would know.

But there are no palm trees

on the street,

and dishwater gives back

no images.”

