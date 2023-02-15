© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Poet James Cagney talks about Black manhood and belonging

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published February 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Poet James Cagney
Rohan DaCosta
/
Poet James Cagney

James Cagney is published by Nomadic Press and the publisher J.K. Fowler announced the non-profit press is shutting down at the end of the month due to a large drop in sales and a decrease of funding sources. Fowler launched Nomadic Press 12 years ago and through events and publications he gave writers from marginalized communities a space to express themselves and be seen.

“There’s like this huge private war going on within that I could not really talk about. I guess that war was about what exactly is the man I am supposed to grow into?"
James Cagney

James Cagney's Martian: The Saint of Loneliness is available in bookstores, online and through Nomadic Press. Readers can purchase books from Nomadic Press until the end of February. After, you can buy from SPD Books until the end of the year.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

Tags
Arts & Culture Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
