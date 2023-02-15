Poet James Cagney talks about Black manhood and belonging

James Cagney is published by Nomadic Press and the publisher J.K. Fowler announced the non-profit press is shutting down at the end of the month due to a large drop in sales and a decrease of funding sources. Fowler launched Nomadic Press 12 years ago and through events and publications he gave writers from marginalized communities a space to express themselves and be seen.

“There’s like this huge private war going on within that I could not really talk about. I guess that war was about what exactly is the man I am supposed to grow into?" James Cagney

James Cagney's Martian: The Saint of Loneliness is available in bookstores, online and through Nomadic Press. Readers can purchase books from Nomadic Press until the end of February. After, you can buy from SPD Books until the end of the year.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

