Forty years later, "The Play" lives on ahead of "The Big Game"

This Saturday, an estimated crowd of 80,000 will gather at Berkeley's Memorial Stadium for "The Big Game," the annual gridiron battle between Cal and Stanford. It also marks the 40th anniversary of "The Play," perhaps the most improbable play in college football history that saw Cal score a last second touchdown -- while Stanford's marching band, players from both teams and a mob of fans stormed the field.

Stanford grad Tyler Bridges is the author of the book, "Five Laterals And A Trombone," which recounts the chaos and confusion around the ending of that 1982 game. He spoke with KALW News Editor Sunni Khalid.