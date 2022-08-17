© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Artists tell story of Japanese incarceration in exhibit 'Sansei Granddaughters’ Journey: From Remembrance to Resistance'

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published August 17, 2022 at 4:56 PM PDT
_XT20187 8x12x300.jpg
Tom Jung
/
Ellen Bepp

During World War II President Roosevelt authorized the incarceration of Japanese people through Executive Order 9066. This was in response to Japan bombing Pearl Harbor.

Ellen Bepp's relatives were among the 120,000 Japanese people forced out of their homes and sent to incarceration camps. She and a group of other artists are expressing what their ancestors endured in the exhibit "Sansei Granddaughters’ Journey: From Remembrance to Resistance."

<br/><br/><br/><br/>It really struck me in a very deep way. I think that's why it's coming out so much through my artwork because that's usually where I process deep feelings and concerns that I have.<br/><br/>
Ellen Bepp

Tags

Arts & Culture Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden