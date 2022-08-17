Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Artists tell story of Japanese incarceration in exhibit 'Sansei Granddaughters’ Journey: From Remembrance to Resistance'
During World War II President Roosevelt authorized the incarceration of Japanese people through Executive Order 9066. This was in response to Japan bombing Pearl Harbor.
Ellen Bepp's relatives were among the 120,000 Japanese people forced out of their homes and sent to incarceration camps. She and a group of other artists are expressing what their ancestors endured in the exhibit "Sansei Granddaughters’ Journey: From Remembrance to Resistance."
It really struck me in a very deep way. I think that's why it's coming out so much through my artwork because that's usually where I process deep feelings and concerns that I have.

Ellen Bepp