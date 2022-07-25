Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
The science behind the 'Helper's High'
Hana speaks with a psychologist to explain- Dr. Emiliana R. Simon-Thomas - she’s the science director at the Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley, to understand how the "helper’s high," a feeling we get when we are in service to others, works. What happens in the brain when we help someone?