Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

The science behind the 'Helper's High'

KALW
Published July 25, 2022 at 4:11 PM PDT
UC Berkeley Campus

Hana speaks with a psychologist to explain- Dr. Emiliana R. Simon-Thomas - she’s the science director at the Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley, to understand how the "helper’s high," a feeling we get when we are in service to others, works. What happens in the brain when we help someone?

Tags

Arts & Culture Crosscurrents