Lady Camden on bringing the Drag Race crown back to San Francisco

“You’ll look at other people’s wigs and outfits and choices for the runway themes. Even on Day 1 you can see ‘Oh that’s probably their such and such runway.’ That’s what is interesting because the show has pegged 14 very different people with different tastes.” Lady Camden

Fans tune in to RuPaul’s Drag Race where contestants compete in glowing makeup, over the top wigs, and outfits that stay on point. This season, San Francisco’s Lady Camden is among 14 drag performers competing to become “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Lady Camden is the third San Francisco queen to appear on the show. She’ll also be performing this Saturday at the Midway in San Francisco.