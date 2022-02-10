© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Lady Camden on bringing the Drag Race crown back to San Francisco

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published February 10, 2022 at 4:15 PM PST
Lady Camden (1.jpg
VH1
/
Lady Camden
“You’ll look at other people’s wigs and outfits and choices for the runway themes. Even on Day 1 you can see ‘Oh that’s probably their such and such runway.’ That’s what is interesting because the show has pegged 14 very different people with different tastes.”
Lady Camden

Fans tune in to RuPaul’s Drag Race where contestants compete in glowing makeup, over the top wigs, and outfits that stay on point. This season, San Francisco’s Lady Camden is among 14 drag performers competing to become “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Lady Camden is the third San Francisco queen to appear on the show. She’ll also be performing this Saturday at the Midway in San Francisco.

Tags

Arts & Culture Crosscurrents
Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jenee Darden