Goth, fashion, and ghosts by Edwardian Ball producers Justin Katz and Mike Gaines

Edward Gorey was a writer and artist who created eerie and magical stories. Gorey’s tales inspired the Edwardian Ball. What started off as a small party 22 years ago, has turned into a San Francisco subculture festival drawing thousands of people from the Bay and internationally.

The 21st Edwardian Ball is postponed due to COVID. Visit https://www.edwardianball.com for updates on future dates for the ball and tickets.

This story was produced by Porfirio Rangel and engineered by Gabe Grabin.