Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Goth, fashion, and ghosts by Edwardian Ball producers Justin Katz and Mike Gaines

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published January 26, 2022 at 4:41 PM PST
Marcho Sanchez
/
Edwardian Ball producers Justin Katz & Mike Gaines at 2019's event

Edward Gorey was a writer and artist who created eerie and magical stories. Gorey’s tales inspired the Edwardian Ball. What started off as a small party 22 years ago, has turned into a San Francisco subculture festival drawing thousands of people from the Bay and internationally.

The 21st Edwardian Ball is postponed due to COVID. Visit https://www.edwardianball.com for updates on future dates for the ball and tickets.
This story was produced by Porfirio Rangel and engineered by Gabe Grabin.

Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
