Artist Rigo 23 honors incarcerated Native activist Leonard Peltier with a 12-foot statue

For decades, activists around the world have been pushing for the release of Leonard Peltier. The Native American activist was convicted of murdering two FBI agents in 1971 during a shootout on a South Dakota reservation. Peltier has been in a federal prison for 45 years, serving two life sentences, and says he didn't kill the agents. Irregularities in the story from that fatal day are why activists say Peltier didn’t get a fair trial.

When you speak of Leonard, you're not just talking about individual. You're talking about hundreds of thousands that this person has somehow come to represent and be a symbol for. Rigo 23

The statue Rigo 23 created is inspired by a self-portrait of Leonard Peltier. The feet of the statue are detachable and have traveled around the country to historic sites of Indigenous resistance, including Standing Rock and Alcatraz.

See the statue now until November 18th at the Richmond Art Center. The exhibit is free.