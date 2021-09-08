Almanac - Wednesday 9/8/21

Today Wednesday, the 8th of September of 2021,

September 8 is the 251st day of the year

114 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until autumn begins

The sun rose at 6:46:17 am

and sunset will be at 7:26:50 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 40 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:06:33 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:12 am at 0.14 feet

and the next high tide at 12:44 pm at 5.73 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 6:32 pm at 1.19 feet

Today is …

International Literacy Day

National Actors Day

National Ampersand Day

National Date Nut Bread Day

National Pledge of Allegiance Day

Native Women's Equal Pay Day

Pardon Day

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day

Star Trek Day

Virgin Mary Day

World Physical Therapy Day

Today is also…

Day of the Battle of Borodino in Russia

Feast of 'Izzat – First day of the tenth month of the Baháʼí calendar.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Macedonia from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Martyrs' Day in Afghanistan

National Day, also the feast of Our Lady of Meritxell in Andorra

Victory Day in Pakistan

Victory Day, also the feast of Our Lady of Victories or il-Vittorja in Malta

On this day in history…

1504 – Michelangelo's David is unveiled in Piazza della Signoria in Florence.

1883 – The Northern Pacific Railway (reporting mark NP) was completed in a ceremony at Gold Creek, Montana. Former president Ulysses S. Grant drove in the final "golden spike" in an event attended by rail and political luminaries.

1892 – The Pledge of Allegiance is first recited.

1900 – Galveston hurricane: A powerful hurricane hits Galveston, Texas killing about 8,000 people.

1916 – In a bid to prove that women were capable of serving as military dispatch riders, Augusta and Adeline Van Buren arrive in Los Angeles, completing a 60-day, 5,500 mile cross-country trip on motorcycles.

1930 – 3M begins marketing Scotch transparent tape.

1954 – The Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO) is established.

1966 – The landmark American science fiction television series Star Trek premieres with its first-aired episode, "The Man Trap".

1971 – In Washington, D.C., the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is inaugurated, with the opening feature being the premiere of Leonard Bernstein's Mass.

1974 – Watergate scandal: US President Gerald Ford signs the pardon of Richard Nixon for any crimes Nixon may have committed while in office.

1975 – Gays in the military: US Air Force Tech Sergeant Leonard Matlovich, a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, appears in his Air Force uniform on the cover of Time magazine with the headline "I Am A Homosexual". He is given a general discharge, later upgraded to honorable.

1988 – Yellowstone National Park is closed for the first time in U.S. history due to ongoing fires.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1841 – Antonín Dvořák, Czech composer and academic (d. 1904)

1873 – Alfred Jarry, French author and playwright (d. 1907)

1873 – David O. McKay, American religious leader, 9th

1889 – Robert A. Taft, American lawyer and politician (d. 1953)

1897 – Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1933)

1900 – Claude Pepper, American lawyer and politician (d. 1989)

1921 – Harry Secombe, Welsh-English actor (d. 2001) 1922 – Sid Caesar, American comic actor and writer (d. 2014)

1922 – Lyndon LaRouche, American politician and activist, founded the LaRouche movement (d. 2019)

1925 – Peter Sellers, English actor and comedian (d. 1980)

1930 – Nguyễn Cao Kỳ, Vietnamese general and politician, 16th Prime Minister of the Republic of Vietnam (d. 2011)

1931 – Marion Brown, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2010)

1932 – Patsy Cline, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1963)

1933 – Asha Bhosle, Indian singer

1933 – Eric Salzman, American composer, producer, and critic (d. 2017)

1937 – Barbara Frum, American-Canadian journalist (d. 1992)

1938 – Adrian Cronauer, American sergeant and radio host (d. 2018)

1938 – Sam Nunn, American lawyer and politician

1939 – Guitar Shorty, American singer and guitarist

1940 – Jack Prelutsky, American author and poet

1941 – Bernie Sanders, American politician

1942 – Sal Valentino, American rock singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player (d. 1973)

1947 – Ann Beattie, American novelist and short story writer

1954 – Ruby Bridges, American civil rights activist

1954 – Michael Shermer, American historian, author, and academic, founded The Skeptics Society

1960 – Aimee Mann, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1970 – Neko Case, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1971 – David Arquette, American actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and wrestler

1979 – Pink, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1987 – Wiz Khalifa, Haitian rapper and actor