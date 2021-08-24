Almanac - Tuesday 8/24/21
Today is Tuesday, the 24th of August of 2021
August 24 is the 236th day of the year
129 days remain until the end of the year.
29 days until autumn begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:33:35 am
and the sun sets will be at 7:49:08 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 15 minutes of daylight today .
The solar transit will be at 1:11:21 pm.
The first high tide will be at 12:08 am
The first low tide will be at 6:43 am
The next high tide at 1:21 pm.
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:00 pm
We had a full moon on Sunday
The Moon is currently 95.2% visible
a Waning Gibbous moon
Last Quarter Moon in 6 days Tuesday the 30th of August of 2021 at 12:13 am
Today is…
Can Opener Day
International Day Against Intolerance, Discrimination and Violence Based on Musical Preferences, Lifestyle and Dress Code
International Strange Music Day
National Knife Day
National Peach Pie Day
National Waffle Day
Pluto Demoted Day
as it was on this day in 2006 – The International Astronomical Union (IAU) redefines the term "planet" such that Pluto is now considered a dwarf planet.
Shooting Star Day
Vesuvius Day
This is the Traditional date of Eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD
Weather Complaint Day
William Wilberforce Day
Today is also…
Flag Day in Liberia
Independence Day or Den' Nezalezhnosti, celebrates the independence of Ukraine from the Soviet Union in 1991.
International Strange Music Day
Nostalgia Night in Uruguay
Willka Raymi in Cusco, Peru
On this day in history…
394 – The Graffito of Esmet-Akhom, the latest known inscription in Egyptian hieroglyphs, is written
1909 – Workers start pouring concrete for the Panama Canal.
1932 – Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to fly across the United States non-stop (from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey).
1950 – Edith Sampson becomes the first black U.S. delegate to the United Nations.
1967 – Led by Abbie Hoffman, the Youth International Party temporarily disrupts trading at the New York Stock Exchange by throwing dollar bills from the viewing gallery, causing trading to cease as brokers scramble to grab them.
1991 – Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as head of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.
1995 – Microsoft Windows 95 was released to the public in North America.
1998 – First radio-frequency identification (RFID) human implantation tested in the United Kingdom.
2006 – The International Astronomical Union (IAU) redefines the term "planet" such that Pluto is now considered a dwarf planet.
… and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1872 – Max Beerbohm, English essayist, parodist, and caricaturist (d. 1956)
1887 – Harry Hooper, American baseball player (d. 1974)
1890 – Jean Rhys, Dominican-English novelist (d. 1979)
1899 – Jorge Luis Borges, Argentine short-story writer, essayist, poet and translator (d. 1986)
1905 – Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1974)
1915 – Wynonie Harris, American singer and guitarist (d. 1969)
1922 – René Lévesque, Canadian journalist and politician, 23rd Premier of Quebec (d. 1987)
1922 – Howard Zinn, American historian, author, and activist (d. 2010)
1923 – Arthur Jensen, American psychologist and academic (d. 2012)
1924 – Louis Teicher, American pianist (d. 2008)
1929 – Yasser Arafat, Egyptian-Palestinian engineer and politician, 1st President of the Palestinian National Authority (d. 2004)
1929 – Betty Dodson, American author and educator
1936 – A. S. Byatt, English novelist and poet
1937 – Susan Sheehan, Austrian-American journalist and author
1938 – Mason Williams, American guitarist and composer
1942 – Max Cleland, American captain and politician
1943 – John Cipollina, American rock guitarist (d. 1989)
1945 – Ronee Blakley, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1947 – Paulo Coelho, Brazilian author and songwriter
1951 – Orson Scott Card, American novelist, critic, public speaker, essayist, and columnist
1951 – Oscar Hijuelos, American author and academic (d. 2013)
1952 – Linton Kwesi Johnson, Jamaican dub poet
1955 – Mike Huckabee, American minister and politician, 44th Governor of Arkansas
1957 – Stephen Fry, English actor, journalist, producer, and screenwriter
1958 – Steve Guttenberg, American actor and producer
1960 – Cal Ripken, Jr., American baseball player and coach
1964 – Mark Cerny, American video game designer, programmer, producer and business executive
1973 – Dave Chappelle, American comedian, actor, producer and screenwriter