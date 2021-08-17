© 2021 KALW
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

San Francisco’s Celebrated Poets Honor Janice Mirikitani’s Civic Leadership And Poetry

KALW | By Ellen Finn
Published August 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM PDT
On July 29, one of San Francisco’s social justice giants passed away. Janice Mirikitani was a civic leader, a poet, and with her husband Cecil Williams, a cornerstone of GLIDE, the world renowned faith and social services center. Over the weekend several of the city's leading poets and activists paid her tribute. In this story, we hear from them.

