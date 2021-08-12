Almanac - Thursday 8/12/21

Today is Thursday, the 12th of August of 2021,

August 12 is the 224th day of the year

141 days remain until the end of the year

41 days until Autumn

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 6:23:16 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:05:07 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:11 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:30 am at 5.59 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:58 am at 0.28 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:43 pm at 5.67 feet

and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 8:35 pm at 1.75 feet

The Moon is currently 17.3% visible

a Waxing Crescent moon

We will have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 15th of August of 2021 at 8:20 am

Today is…

Baseball Fans Day

IBM PC Day

as it was on this day in 1981, The IBM Personal Computer is released.

National Julienne Fries Day

National Middle Child Day

National Sewing Machine Day

as it was on this day in 1851, Isaac Singer is granted a patent for his sewing machine.

Truck Driver Day

Vinyl Record Day

Today is also…

Glorious Twelfth in the United Kingdom

HM the Queen Mother's Birthday and National Mother's Day in Thailand

born on this day in 1932 – Sirikit, Queen mother of Thailand

International Youth Day

Russian Air Force Day

Russian Railway Troops Day

Sea Org Day in Scientology

World Elephant Day

On this day in history…

1865 – Joseph Lister, British surgeon and scientist, performs 1st antiseptic surgery.

1964 – South Africa is banned from the Olympic Games due to the country's racist policies.

1990 – Sue, the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton found to date, is discovered by Sue Hendrickson in South Dakota.

1992 – Canada, Mexico and the United States announce completion of negotiations for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

1994 – Major League Baseball players go on strike, forcing the cancellation of the 1994 World Series.

1831 – Helena Blavatsky, Russian theosophist and scholar (d. 1891)

1867 – Edith Hamilton, German-American author and educator (d. 1963)

1881 – Cecil B. DeMille, American director and producer (d. 1959)

1887 – Erwin Schrödinger, Austrian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1961)

1907 – Joe Besser, American actor (d. 1988)

1910 – Jane Wyatt, American actress (d. 2006)

1911 – Cantinflas, Mexican actor, screenwriter, and producer (d. 1993)

1920 – Percy Mayfield, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 1984)

1924 – Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Pakistani general and politician, 6th President of Pakistan (d. 1988)

1926 – Joe Jones, American R&B singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2005)

1927 – Porter Wagoner, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2007)

1929 – Buck Owens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2006)

1930 – George Soros, Hungarian-American businessman and investor, founded the Soros Fund Management

1937 – Walter Dean Myers, American author and poet (d. 2014)

1939 – George Hamilton, American actor

1949 – Mark Knopfler, Scottish-English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1950 – August "Kid Creole" Darnell, American musician, bandleader, singer-songwriter, and record producer

1954 – Pat Metheny, American jazz guitarist and composer

1963 – Sir Mix-a-Lot, American rapper, producer, and actor

1975 – Casey Affleck, American actor