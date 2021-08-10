Almanac - Tuesday 8/10/21
Today Tuesday, the 10th of August of 2021,
August 10 is the 222nd day of the year
143 days remain until the end of the year.
43 days until autumn begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:21:33 am
and sunset will be at 8:07:33 pm.
Today we will have 13 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:14:33 pm.
We can see that the first high tide will be at 12:44 am
The first low tide will be at 6:46 am at minus zero point four six feet
The next high tide at 1:36 pm at 5.29 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be 6:50 pm at 2.33 feet
Moon: 4.3% visible
a Waxing Crescent moon
First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Sunday 15th of August of 2021 at 8:20 am
Today is…
International Vlogging Day
Islamic New Year (Hijiri New Year 1443!)
National Duran Duran Appreciation Day
National Lazy Day
National S'mores Day
National Shapewear Day
National Spoil Your Dog Day
Smithsonian Day
World Lion Day
Today is also...
Argentine Air Force Day in Argentina
Declaration of Independence of Quito, proclaimed independence from Spain on August 10, 1809. Independence was finally attained on May 24, 1822, at the Battle of Pichincha. in Ecuador
International Biodiesel Day
National Veterans Day in Indonesia
on this day in history…
The term 'the 10th of August' is widely used by historians as a shorthand for the Storming of the Tuileries Palace on the August 10, 1792, the effective end of the French monarchy until it was restored in 1814.
1675 – The foundation stone of the Royal Greenwich Observatory in London, England is laid.
1755 – Under the orders of Charles Lawrence, the British Army begins to forcibly deport the Acadians from Nova Scotia to the Thirteen Colonies.
1776 – American Revolutionary War: Word of the United States Declaration of Independence reaches London.
1793 – The Musée du Louvre is officially opened in Paris, France.
1821 – Missouri is admitted as the 24th U.S. state.
1846 – The Smithsonian Institution is chartered by the United States Congress after James Smithson donates $500,000.
1897 – German chemist Felix Hoffmann discovers an improved way of synthesizing acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin).
1948 – Candid Camera makes its television debut after being on radio for a year as Candid Microphone.
1949 – An amendment to the National Security Act of 1947 enhances the authority of the United States Secretary of Defense over the Army, Navy and Air Force, and replaces the National Military Establishment with the Department of Defense.
1988 – Japanese American internment: U.S. President Ronald Reagan signs the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, providing $20,000 payments to Japanese Americans who were either interned in or relocated by the United States during World War II.
1990 – The Magellan space probe reaches Venus.
…and if today us your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….
1814 – Henri Nestlé, German businessman, founded Nestlé (d. 1890)
1874 – Herbert Hoover, American engineer and politician, 31st President of the United States (d. 1964)
1878 – Alfred Döblin, Polish-German physician and author (d. 1957)
1902 – Norma Shearer, Canadian-American actress (d. 1983)
1909 – Leo Fender, American businessman, founded Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (d. 1991)
1912 – Jorge Amado, Brazilian novelist and poet (d. 2001)
1923 – Rhonda Fleming, American actress (d. 2020)
1928 – Jimmy Dean, American singer, actor, and businessman, founded the Jimmy Dean Food Company (d. 2010)
1928 – Eddie Fisher, American singer and actor (d. 2010)
1943 – Ronnie Spector, American singer-songwriter
1950 – Patti Austin, American singer-songwriter
1960 – Antonio Banderas, Spanish actor and producer
1971 – Justin Theroux, American actor