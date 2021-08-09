COVID-19 has fundamentally changed how we work. For some, that means heading to a kitchen table instead of an office. Others have found themselves unexpectedly on the frontline. And for many, the pandemic has led to unemployment or underemployment. In our ongoing series "At Work," we hear from folks in the Bay Area about how what they do has changed.
San Francisco’s Modern American Nun
Nuns have worked their way into our collective imaginations through pop culture and the news. Sister Rita Jovick has been a nun in San Francisco for almost 65 years and busts stereotypes about what nuns do for work.
"Sisters really do live longer than the average persons. I think it's kind of a meditative type of lifestyle. We’re not so encumbered by a lot of stuff ... We use our energies more to go out and be with people."
Sister Rita Jovick