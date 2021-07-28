Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.
Meet DJ Wonway Posibul
One of the newest members of the KALW family is a Grammy nominated songwriter, DJ, MC and actor. Juan Amador, also known as Wonway Posibul, is a Bay Area renaissance man who is bringing his special blend of eclectic music to KALW’s airwaves.
Wonway Posibul is spinning from 8–10 p.m. every weeknight.