Almanac - Monday 7/5/21

July 5 is the 186th day of the year

179 days remain until the end of the year.

79 days until autumn begins

Today Monday, 5th of July of 2021,

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:53:54 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:00 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 41 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:14:27 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:05 am

at zero point four-seven feet

The first high tide will be at 9:45 am

at 4.08 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:15 pm

at 2.74 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach will be at 8:19 pm

at 6.02 feet

The Moon is currently 18.3%

Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Friday the 9th of July of 2021 at 6:17 pm

Today is…

Bikini Day

as it was on this day in 1946 – Micheline Bernardini models the first modern bikini at a swimming pool in Paris.

Mechanical Pencil Day

National Apple Turnover Day

National Graham Cracker Day

National Workaholics Day

Today is also…

Bloody Thursday (International Longshore and Warehouse Union)

as it was on this day in 1934 –Police open fire on striking longshoremen in San Francisco.

Constitution Day (Armenia)

Independence Day (Algeria), celebrating the independence of Algeria from France in 1962.

Independence Day (Cape Verde), celebrating the independence of Cape Verde from Portugal in 1975.

Independence Day (Venezuela), celebrating the independence of Venezuela from Spain in 1811; also National Armed Forces Day.

Tynwald Day, if July 5 is on a weekend, the holiday is the following Monday. (Isle of Man)

On this day in history…

1687 – Isaac Newton publishes Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica.

1935 – The National Labor Relations Act, which governs labor relations in the United States, is signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

1937 – Spam, the luncheon meat, is introduced into the market by the Hormel Foods Corporation.

1948 – National Health Service Acts create the national public health system in the United Kingdom.

1954 – The BBC broadcasts its first television news bulletin.

1954 – Elvis Presley records his first single, "That's All Right", at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee.

1971 – The Twenty-sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 years, is formally certified by President Richard Nixon.

1975 – Arthur Ashe becomes the first black man to win the Wimbledon singles title.

1980 – Swedish tennis player Björn Borg wins his fifth Wimbledon final and becomes the first male tennis player to win the championships five times in a row (1976–1980).

1996 – Dolly the sheep becomes the first mammal cloned from an adult cell.

1999 – U.S. President Bill Clinton imposes trade and economic sanctions against the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

2015 – The United States women's national soccer team defeated 2011 champions Japan 5–2 at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup Final.

2016 – The Juno space probe arrives at Jupiter and begins a 20-month survey of the planet.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1810 – P. T. Barnum, American businessman, co-founded Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus (d. 1891)

1857 – Clara Zetkin, German theorist and activist (d. 1933)

1879 – Wanda Landowska, Polish-French harpsichord player and educator (d. 1959)

1880 – Jan Kubelík, Czech violinist and composer (d. 1940)

1889 – Jean Cocteau, French novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1963)

1902 – Henry Cabot Lodge Jr., American colonel and politician, 3rd United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 1985)

1911 – Georges Pompidou, French banker and politician, 19th President of France (d. 1974)

1913 – Smiley Lewis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1966)

1928 – Warren Oates, American actor (d. 1982)

1929 – Katherine Helmond, American actress and director (d. 2019)

1936 – Shirley Knight, American actress (d. 2020)

1943 – Robbie Robertson, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1950 – Huey Lewis, American singer-songwriter and actor

1951 – Goose Gossage, American baseball player

1954 – Jimmy Crespo, American guitarist and songwriter

1958 – Bill Watterson, American author and illustrator

1959 – Marc Cohn, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1963 – Edie Falco, American actress

1970 – Mac Dre, American rapper and producer, founded Thizz Entertainment (d. 2004)

1972 – Gary Shteyngart, American writer

