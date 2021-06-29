Almanac - Tuesday 6/29/21

Today is Tuesday, the 29th of June of 2021,

June 29 is the 180th day of the year

185 days remain until the end of the year.

85 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:50:55 am

and sun sets at 8:35:58 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight, today.

Solar noon will be at 1:13:26 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:15 am

at 5.58 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:16 am

at minus zero point four-seven feet

The next high tide at 4:23 pm

at 5.30 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:03 pm

at 2.64 feet

Today is…

The Feast of Saints Peter and Paul

Hug Holiday Day

National Almond Buttercrunch Day

National Camera Day

National Waffle Iron Day

World Scleroderma Awareness Day

Today is also….

Engineer's Day in Ecuador

Independence Day in Seychelles, celebrates the independence of Seychelles from the United Kingdom in 1976.

Veterans' Day in The Netherlands

On this day in history….

1613 – The Globe Theatre in London, built by William Shakespeare's playing company, the Lord Chamberlain's Men, burns to the ground.

1888 – George Edward Gouraud records Handel's Israel in Egypt onto a phonograph cylinder, thought for many years to be the oldest known recording of music.

1956 – The Federal Aid Highway Act of 1956 is signed by U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, officially creating the United States Interstate Highway System.

1974 – Vice President Isabel Perón assumes powers and duties as Acting President of Argentina, while her husband President Juan Peron is terminally ill.

1974 – Mikhail Baryshnikov defects from the Soviet Union to Canada while on tour with the Kirov Ballet.

1975 – Steve Wozniak tested his first prototype of Apple I computer.

2007 – Apple Inc. releases its first mobile phone, the iPhone.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1858 – Julia Lathrop, American activist and politician (d. 1932)

1901 – Nelson Eddy, American singer and actor (d. 1967)

1910 – Frank Loesser, American composer and conductor (d. 1969)

1911 – Bernard Herrmann, American composer and conductor (d. 1975)

1912 – John Toland, American historian and author (d. 2004)

1919 – Slim Pickens, American actor and rodeo performer (d. 1983)

1920 – Ray Harryhausen, American animator and producer (d. 2013)

1929 – Oriana Fallaci, Italian journalist and author (d. 2006)

1933 – John Bradshaw, American theologian and author (d. 2016)

1941 – Stokely Carmichael, Trinidadian-American activist (d. 1998)

1943 – Little Eva, American singer (d. 2003)

1944 – Gary Busey, American actor

1950 – Bobby London, American illustrator

1953 – Colin Hay, Scottish-Australian singer and guitarist

