Almanac - Thursday 6/24/21
Today is Thursday, the 24th of June, 2021,
June 24 is the 175th day of the year
190 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:49:02 am
and sunset will be at 8:35:56 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:12:29 pm.
The first low tide will be at 5:14 am at minus one point six-seven feet
and the next low tide at 4:49 pm at 2.90 feet
The first high tide will be at 12:19 pm at 4.99 feet
and the next high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 10:48 pm at 7.17 feet
The Moon is 99.9% visible
The June Full Moon is called Full Strawberry Moon.
This was the time to gather ripening strawberries in what is now the northeastern United States.
It’s also called the…
Berries Ripen Moon
Birth Moon
Blooming Moon
Egg Laying Moon
Hatching Moon
Green Corn Moon
Hot Moon
Hoer Moon
The next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days on Thursday the 1st of July of 2021 at 2:11 pm
Today is….
Today is also…
Army Day or Battle of Carabobo Day in Venezuela
Day of the Caboclo in Amazonas, BrazilDiscovery Day, observed on the nearest Monday to June 24 (Newfoundland and Labrador)
Inti Raymi, a winter solstice festival and a New Year in the Andes of the Southern Hemisphere
St John's Day and the second day of the Midsummer celebrations
and its related observances:
Saint Jonas' Festival or Joninės in Lithuania
Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day in Quebec
Sânziene in the western Carpathian Mountains of Romania
Wattah Wattah Festival in The Philippines
Fors Fortuna, ancient Roman festival to Fortuna
On this day in history….
1880 – First performance of O Canada at the Congrès national des Canadiens-Français. The song would later become the national anthem of Canada.
1916 – Mary Pickford becomes the first female film star to sign a million-dollar contract.
1922 – The American Professional Football Association is renamed the National Football League.
1947 – Kenneth Arnold makes the first widely reported UFO sighting near Mount Rainier, Washington.
1957 – In Roth v. United States, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that obscenity is not protected by the First Amendment.
2004 – In New York, capital punishment is declared unconstitutional.
2010 – Julia Gillard assumes office as the first female Prime Minister of Australia.
2012 – Death of Lonesome George, the last known individual of Chelonoidis nigra abingdonii, a subspecies of the Galápagos tortoise.
2013 – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is found guilty of abusing his power and engaging in sex with an underage prostitute, and is sentenced to seven years in prison.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1813 – Henry Ward Beecher, American minister and reformer (d. 1887)
1842 – Ambrose Bierce, American short story writer, essayist, and journalist (d. 1914)
1893 – Roy O. Disney, American businessman, co-founded The Walt Disney Company (d. 1971)
1895 – Jack Dempsey, American boxer and soldier (d. 1983)
1935 – Terry Riley, American composer and educator
1937 – Anita Desai, Indian-American author and academic
1938 – Lawrence Block, American author
1941 – Julia Kristeva, Bulgarian-French psychoanalyst and author
1942 – Arthur Brown, English rock singer-songwriter
1942 – Mick Fleetwood, English-American drummer
1944 – Jeff Beck, English guitarist and songwriter
1944 – Kathryn Lasky, American author
1945 – George Pataki, American lawyer and politician, 53rd Governor of New York
1946 – Robert Reich, American economist and politician, 22nd United States Secretary of Labor
1961 – Ralph E. Reed, Jr., American journalist and activist
1966 – Hope Sandoval, American singer-songwriter and musician
1986 – Solange Knowles, American singer-songwriter and actress