Almanac - Thursday 6/24/21

Today is Thursday, the 24th of June, 2021,

June 24 is the 175th day of the year

190 days remain until the end of the year.

90 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:49:02 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:56 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:12:29 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:14 am at minus one point six-seven feet

and the next low tide at 4:49 pm at 2.90 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:19 pm at 4.99 feet

and the next high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 10:48 pm at 7.17 feet

The Moon is 99.9% visible

Full Moon

The June Full Moon is called Full Strawberry Moon.

This was the time to gather ripening strawberries in what is now the northeastern United States.

It’s also called the…

Berries Ripen Moon

Birth Moon

Blooming Moon

Egg Laying Moon

Hatching Moon

Green Corn Moon

Hot Moon

Hoer Moon

The next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days on Thursday the 1st of July of 2021 at 2:11 pm

Today is….

Celebration of the Senses

International Fairy Day

Museum Comes To Life Day

National Bomb Pop Day

National Handshake Day

National Pralines Day

Swim a Lap Day

World UFO Day

Today is also…

Army Day or Battle of Carabobo Day in Venezuela

Bannockburn Day in Scotland

Day of the Caboclo in Amazonas, BrazilDiscovery Day, observed on the nearest Monday to June 24 (Newfoundland and Labrador)

Inti Raymi, a winter solstice festival and a New Year in the Andes of the Southern Hemisphere

St John's Day and the second day of the Midsummer celebrations

and its related observances:

Enyovden in Bulgaria

Jaanipäev in Estonia

Jāņi in Latvia

Jónsmessa in Iceland

Midsummer Day in England

Saint Jonas' Festival or Joninės in Lithuania

Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day in Quebec

Sânziene in the western Carpathian Mountains of Romania

Wattah Wattah Festival in The Philippines

Fors Fortuna, ancient Roman festival to Fortuna

On this day in history….

1880 – First performance of O Canada at the Congrès national des Canadiens-Français. The song would later become the national anthem of Canada.

1916 – Mary Pickford becomes the first female film star to sign a million-dollar contract.

1922 – The American Professional Football Association is renamed the National Football League.

1947 – Kenneth Arnold makes the first widely reported UFO sighting near Mount Rainier, Washington.

1957 – In Roth v. United States, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that obscenity is not protected by the First Amendment.

2004 – In New York, capital punishment is declared unconstitutional.

2010 – Julia Gillard assumes office as the first female Prime Minister of Australia.

2012 – Death of Lonesome George, the last known individual of Chelonoidis nigra abingdonii, a subspecies of the Galápagos tortoise.

2013 – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is found guilty of abusing his power and engaging in sex with an underage prostitute, and is sentenced to seven years in prison.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1813 – Henry Ward Beecher, American minister and reformer (d. 1887)

1842 – Ambrose Bierce, American short story writer, essayist, and journalist (d. 1914)

1893 – Roy O. Disney, American businessman, co-founded The Walt Disney Company (d. 1971)

1895 – Jack Dempsey, American boxer and soldier (d. 1983)

1935 – Terry Riley, American composer and educator

1937 – Anita Desai, Indian-American author and academic

1938 – Lawrence Block, American author

1941 – Julia Kristeva, Bulgarian-French psychoanalyst and author

1942 – Arthur Brown, English rock singer-songwriter

1942 – Mick Fleetwood, English-American drummer

1944 – Jeff Beck, English guitarist and songwriter

1944 – Kathryn Lasky, American author

1945 – George Pataki, American lawyer and politician, 53rd Governor of New York

1946 – Robert Reich, American economist and politician, 22nd United States Secretary of Labor

1961 – Ralph E. Reed, Jr., American journalist and activist

1966 – Hope Sandoval, American singer-songwriter and musician

1986 – Solange Knowles, American singer-songwriter and actress

