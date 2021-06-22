Almanac - Tuesday 6/22/2021

Today is Tuesday, the 22nd of June, 2021

June 22 is the 173rd day of the year

192 days remain until the end of the year.

92 days until autumn begins

The sun rose at 5:48:27 am

and the sun sets at 8:35:43 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:12:05 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:36 am at minus zero point eight-one feet

The first high tide will be at 10:23 am at 4.56 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:01 pm at 2.43 feet

and the final high tide at 9:14 pm at 7.03 feet.

The Moon is 92.4% visible

Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 2 days on the 24th of June of 2021 at 11:40 am

It’s called the Full Strawberry Moon.

This was the time to gather ripening strawberries in what is now the northeastern United States.

• Berries Ripen Moon• Birth Moon• Blooming Moon• Egg Laying Moon• Hatching Moon• Green Corn Moon• Hot Moon• Hoer Moon

Today is…

National Chocolate Éclair Day

National HVAC Tech Day

National Onion Rings Day

Stupid Guy Thing Day

World Rainforest Day

Today is also…Anti-Fascist Struggle Day in Croatia

Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Great Patriotic War in Belarus

Father's Day on the Islands of Guernsey, Isle of Man, and Jersey

and Teachers' Day in El Salvador

1633 – The Holy Office in Rome forces Galileo Galilei to recant his view that the Sun, not the Earth, is the center of the Universe in the form he presented it in, after heated controversy.

1870 – The United States Department of Justice is created by the U.S. Congress.

1907 – The London Underground's Charing Cross, Euston and Hampstead Railway opens.

1969 – The Cuyahoga River catches fire in Cleveland, Ohio, drawing national attention to water pollution, and spurring the passing of the Clean Water Act and the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency.

1978 – Charon, the first of Pluto's satellites to be discovered, was first seen at the United States Naval Observatory by James W. Christy.

1984 – Virgin Atlantic launches with its first flight from London to Newark.

1757 – George Vancouver, English lieutenant and explorer (d. 1798)

1845 – Tom Dula, American soldier (d. 1868)

1903 – John Dillinger, American criminal (d. 1934)

1906 – Anne Morrow Lindbergh, American pilot and author (d. 2001)

1906 – Billy Wilder, Austrian-born American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2002)

1922 – Bill Blass, American fashion designer, founded Bill Blass Group (d. 2002)

1933 – Dianne Feinstein, American politician

1936 – Kris Kristofferson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1937 – Chris Blackwell, English record producer, co-founded Island Records

1941 – Ed Bradley, American journalist (d. 2006)

1943 – Brit Hume, American journalist and author

1946 – Eliades Ochoa, Cuban singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1947 – Octavia E. Butler, American author (d. 2006)

1947 – Jerry Rawlings, Ghanaian lieutenant and politician, President of Ghana (d. 2020)

1948 – Todd Rundgren, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1949 – Meryl Streep, American actress and singer

1949 – Elizabeth Warren, American academic and politician

1952 – Graham Greene, Canadian actor

1953 – Cyndi Lauper, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1954 – Freddie Prinze, American comedian and actor (d. 1977)

1960 – Erin Brockovich, American lawyer and environmentalist

