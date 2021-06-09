Almanac - Wednesday 6/9/21

849 Almanac-2021-Jun-09-08-49-00.mp3 Listen • 2:21

Today is Wednesday, the 9th of June of 2021,

June 9 is the 160th day of the year

205 days remain until the end of the year.

11 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:47:23 am

and sunset will be at 8:31:35 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:09:29 pm.

The first low tide was at 5:17 am at zero minus four-five feet

The first high tide will be at 12:18 pm at 4.45 feet

The next low tide at 4:45 pm at 2.96 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:32 pm at 6.05 feet.

Moon: zero point 8% visible

Waning Crescent

We’ll have the New Moon tomorrow Thursday the 10th of June of 2021 at 3:53 am

We’ll also have an Annular Solar Eclipse

Today is…

Donald Duck Day

National Earl Day

National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day

World APS Day

Writers' Rights Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the Accession of King Abdullah II in Jordan

Autonomy Day on the Åland Islands, between the Sweden and Finland.

La Rioja Day in the autonomous area La Rioja, near Pamplona, Spain

Murcia Day, also an autonomous area in Spain to the Southwest

Coral Triangle Day

National Heroes' Day in Uganda

…on this day in history….

1954 – Joseph Welch, special counsel for the United States Army, lashes out at Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Army–McCarthy hearings, giving McCarthy the famous rebuke, "You've done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?"

1957 – First ascent of Broad Peak by Fritz Wintersteller, Marcus Schmuck, Kurt Diemberger, and Hermann Buhl.

1968 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson declares a national day of mourning following the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

1973 – In horse racing, Secretariat wins the U.S. Triple Crown.

1978 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens its priesthood to "all worthy men", ending a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men.

1672 – Peter the Great, Russian emperor (d. 1725)

1891 – Cole Porter, American composer and songwriter (d. 1964)

1900 – Fred Waring, American singer, bandleader, and television host (d. 1984)

1902 – Skip James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1969)

1903 – Marcia Davenport, American author and critic (d. 1996)

1910 – Robert Cummings, American actor, singer, and director (d. 1990)

1915 – Les Paul, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 2009)

1916 – Robert McNamara, American businessman and politician, 8th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 2009)

1926 – Happy Rockefeller, American philanthropist, 31st Second Lady of the United States (d. 2015)

1929 – Johnny Ace, American singer and pianist (d. 1954)

1931 – Jackie Mason, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter

1934 – Jackie Wilson, American singer-songwriter (d. 1984)

1956 – Patricia Cornwell, American journalist and author

1961 – Michael J. Fox, Canadian-American actor, producer, and author

1961 – Aaron Sorkin, American screenwriter, producer, and playwright

1963 – Johnny Depp, American actor

1981 – Natalie Portman, Israeli-American actress

