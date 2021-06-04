Almanac - Friday 6/4/21

Today is Friday, the 4th of June of 2021,

June 4 is the 155th day of the year

210 days remain until the end of the year.

16 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:48:17 am

and the sun sets at 8:28:54 pm tonight.

Today we will have 14 hours and 40 minutes of daylight.

The solar noon will be at 1:08:35 pm.

The first low tide was early this morning at 2:01 am at 1.45 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:34 am this morning at 4 feet

The next low tide at 1:26 pm at 1.07 feet this afternoon

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be tonight at 8:07 pm at 5.64 feet

Today is…

Audacity to Hope Day

Hug an Atheist Day

Hug your Cat Day

National Cheese Day

National Cognac Day

National Doughnut Day

National Gun Violence Awareness Day

National SAFE Day

Old Maid's Day

Shopping Cart Day

Today is also…

Birthday of C. G. E. Mannerheim, Marshal of Finland and the Flag Day of the Finnish Defence Forces in Finland

Emancipation Day or Independence Day, commemorates the abolition of serfdom in Tonga by King George Tupou in 1862, and the independence of Tonga from the British protectorate in 1970. in Tonga

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

National Unity Day in Hungary

Trianon Treaty Day in Romania

Tiananmen Square Protests of 1989 Memorial Day

On this day in history….

1411 – King Charles VI granted a monopoly for the ripening of Roquefort cheese to the people of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon as they had been doing for centuries.

1760 – Great Upheaval: New England planters arrive to claim land in Nova Scotia, Canada, taken from the Acadians.

1783 – The Montgolfier brothers publicly demonstrate their montgolfière (hot air balloon).

1784 – Élisabeth Thible becomes the first woman to fly in an untethered hot air balloon. Her flight covers four kilometres in 45 minutes, and reached 1,500 metres altitude (estimated).

1876 – An express train called the Transcontinental Express arrives in San Francisco, via the First Transcontinental Railroad only 83 hours and 39 minutes after leaving New York City.

1896 – Henry Ford completes the Ford Quadricycle, his first gasoline-powered automobile, and gives it a successful test run.

1912 – Massachusetts becomes the first state of the United States to set a minimum wage.

1917 – The first Pulitzer Prizes are awarded: Laura E. Richards, Maude H. Elliott, and Florence Hall receive the first Pulitzer for biography (for Julia Ward Howe). Jean Jules Jusserand receives the first Pulitzer for history for his work With Americans of Past and Present Days. Herbert B. Swope receives the first Pulitzer for journalism for his work for the New York World.

1919 – Women's rights: The U.S. Congress approves the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which guarantees suffrage to women, and sends it to the U.S. states for ratification.

1975 – The Governor of California Jerry Brown signs the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act into law, the first law in the U.S. giving farmworkers collective bargaining rights.

1989 – Solidarity's victory in the first (somewhat) free parliamentary elections in post-war Poland sparks off a succession of peaceful anti-communist revolutions in Eastern Europe, leads to the creation of the so-called Contract Sejm and begins the Autumn of Nations.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1738 – George III of the United Kingdom (d. 1820)

1907 – Rosalind Russell, American actress (d. 1976)

1924 – Dennis Weaver, American actor and director (d. 2006)

1928 – Ruth Westheimer, German-American therapist and author

1930 – Morgana King, American singer and actress (d. 2018)

1932 – John Drew Barrymore, American actor (d. 2004)

1932 – Oliver Nelson, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1975)

1936 – Bruce Dern, American actor

1937 – Freddy Fender, American singer and guitarist (d. 2006)

1944 – Michelle Phillips, American singer-songwriter and actress

1945 – Anthony Braxton, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer

1956 – John Hockenberry, American journalist and author

1966 – Cecilia Bartoli, Italian soprano and actress

1971 – Joseph Kabila, Congolese soldier and politician, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

1975 – Russell Brand, English comedian and actor

1975 – Angelina Jolie, American actress, filmmaker, humanitarian, and activist

1976 – Kasey Chambers, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1976 – Alexei Navalny, Russian lawyer and politician

