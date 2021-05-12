Almanac - Wednesday 5/12/21
Today is Wednesday, the 12th of May, 2021
May 12 is the 132nd day of the year
233 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rises at 6:01 am
and the sun sets will be at 8:12 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 11 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:06 pm.
The first low tide will be at 6:08 am at minus zero point 4 feet
The first high tide of the day will be at 1:02 pm at 4.41 feet
The next low tide at 5:46 pm at 2.61 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 11:35 pm at 5.76 feet
Yesterday was the New Moon
Eid al-Fitr 2021 begins tonight in the evening of Wednesday May 12
and ends in the evening of Thursday May 13
The Moon is currently 0.4%
First Quarter Moon a week from today Wednesday the 19th of May of 2021 at 12:13 pm
Today is…
Donate a Day's Wages to Charity Day
International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day
International Receptionists' Day
National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day
National Root Canal Appreciation Day
National Third Shift Workers Day
World FM (Facility Management) Day
Today is also
2nd Amendment Day (Pennsylvania, United States)
Day of the Finnish Identity (Finland)
Saint Andrea the First Day (Georgia)
On this day in history…
1846 – The Donner Party of pioneers departs Independence, Missouri for California, on what will become a year-long journey of hardship and cannibalism.
1949 – Cold War: The Soviet Union lifts its blockade of Berlin.
2002 – Former US President Jimmy Carter arrives in Cuba for a five-day visit with Fidel Castro, becoming the first President of the United States, in or out of office, to visit the island since Castro's 1959 revolution.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….
1812 – Edward Lear, English poet and illustrator (d. 1888)
1820 – Florence Nightingale, Italian-English nurse, social reformer, and statistician (d. 1910)
1842 – Jules Massenet, French composer (d. 1912)
1845 – Gabriel Fauré, French pianist, composer, and educator (d. 1924)
1850 – Henry Cabot Lodge, American historian and politician (d. 1924)
1889 – Otto Frank, German-Swiss businessman and Holocaust survivor; father of diarist Anne Frank (d. 1980)
1907 – Katharine Hepburn, American actress (d. 2003)
1910 – Gordon Jenkins, American pianist and composer (d. 1984)
1914 – Howard K. Smith, American journalist and actor (d. 2002)
1918 – Mary Kay Ash, American businesswoman, founded Mary Kay Cosmetics (d. 2001)
1918 – Julius Rosenberg, American spy (d. 1953)
1925 – Yogi Berra, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 2015)
1928 – Burt Bacharach, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer
1936 – Tom Snyder, American journalist and talk show host (d. 2007)
1937 – George Carlin, American comedian, actor, and author (d. 2008)
1939 – Ron Ziegler, American politician, White House Press Secretary (d. 2003)
1942 – Ian Dury, English singer-songwriter (d. 2000)
1948 – Steve Winwood, English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist
1962 – Emilio Estevez, American actor
1963 – Vanessa A. Williams, American actress and producer
1966 – Stephen Baldwin, American actor
1966 – Bebel Gilberto, American-Brazilian singer-songwriter