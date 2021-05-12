Almanac - Wednesday 5/12/21

Today is Wednesday, the 12th of May, 2021

May 12 is the 132nd day of the year

233 days remain until the end of the year.

39 days until summer begins

The sun rises at 6:01 am

and the sun sets will be at 8:12 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 11 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:06 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:08 am at minus zero point 4 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 1:02 pm at 4.41 feet

The next low tide at 5:46 pm at 2.61 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 11:35 pm at 5.76 feet

Yesterday was the New Moon

Eid al-Fitr 2021 begins tonight in the evening of Wednesday May 12

and ends in the evening of Thursday May 13

The Moon is currently 0.4%

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon a week from today Wednesday the 19th of May of 2021 at 12:13 pm

Today is…

Donate a Day's Wages to Charity Day

International Awareness Day

International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day

International Nurses Day

International Receptionists' Day

Limerick Day

National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day

National Numeracy Day (UK)

National Nutty Fudge Day

National Odometer Day

National Root Canal Appreciation Day

National Third Shift Workers Day

World FM (Facility Management) Day

Today is also

2nd Amendment Day (Pennsylvania, United States)

Day of the Finnish Identity (Finland)

Saint Andrea the First Day (Georgia)

On this day in history…

1846 – The Donner Party of pioneers departs Independence, Missouri for California, on what will become a year-long journey of hardship and cannibalism.

1949 – Cold War: The Soviet Union lifts its blockade of Berlin.

2002 – Former US President Jimmy Carter arrives in Cuba for a five-day visit with Fidel Castro, becoming the first President of the United States, in or out of office, to visit the island since Castro's 1959 revolution.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1812 – Edward Lear, English poet and illustrator (d. 1888)

1820 – Florence Nightingale, Italian-English nurse, social reformer, and statistician (d. 1910)

1842 – Jules Massenet, French composer (d. 1912)

1845 – Gabriel Fauré, French pianist, composer, and educator (d. 1924)

1850 – Henry Cabot Lodge, American historian and politician (d. 1924)

1889 – Otto Frank, German-Swiss businessman and Holocaust survivor; father of diarist Anne Frank (d. 1980)

1907 – Katharine Hepburn, American actress (d. 2003)

1910 – Gordon Jenkins, American pianist and composer (d. 1984)

1914 – Howard K. Smith, American journalist and actor (d. 2002)

1918 – Mary Kay Ash, American businesswoman, founded Mary Kay Cosmetics (d. 2001)

1918 – Julius Rosenberg, American spy (d. 1953)

1925 – Yogi Berra, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 2015)

1928 – Burt Bacharach, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1936 – Tom Snyder, American journalist and talk show host (d. 2007)

1937 – George Carlin, American comedian, actor, and author (d. 2008)

1939 – Ron Ziegler, American politician, White House Press Secretary (d. 2003)

1942 – Ian Dury, English singer-songwriter (d. 2000)

1948 – Steve Winwood, English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist

1962 – Emilio Estevez, American actor

1963 – Vanessa A. Williams, American actress and producer

1966 – Stephen Baldwin, American actor

1966 – Bebel Gilberto, American-Brazilian singer-songwriter

1968 – Tony Hawk, American skateboarder and actor

