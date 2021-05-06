Almanac - Thursday 5/6/21

If you have children

who attend public school

here in the city and county of San Francisco,

you may be interested to know

what will be served for lunch today…

Mongolian Beef with Not-so-fried Rice & Peas

Mac & Cheese with Peas

Sunbutter and Jelly Sandwich Kit with Yogurt

Cinnamon Crisp Granola Bar

That’s what’s for lunch in many of San Francisco’s schools

…we thought you’d like to know…

Today Thursday, 6th of May of 2021,

It is the 126th day of the year

239 days remain until the end of the year.

45 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:07 am

and the sun sets at 8:07 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:07 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:24 am at 1.71 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:52 am at 4.52 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:15 pm at zero point three six feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 8:59 pm at 5.43 feet

The Moon is currently 24.0% visible

a Waning Crescent

New Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 11th of May of 2021 at 12:00 pm

Today is…

International No Diet Day

Joseph Brackett Day

Make-A-Book Day

National Beverage Day

National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

National Crêpe Suzette Day

National Day of Prayer

National Day of Reason

National Nurses Day

National Tourist Appreciation Day

No Homework Day

World Password Day

Today is also…

Martyrs' Day in Gabon, and Lebanon and Syria

Teachers' Day in Jamaica

The first day of Hıdırellez in Turkey

On this day in history…

1840 – The Penny Black postage stamp becomes valid for use in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

1882 – The United States Congress passes the Chinese Exclusion Act.

1889 – The Eiffel Tower is officially opened to the public at the Universal Exposition in Paris.

1915 – Babe Ruth, then a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, hits his first major league home run.

1935 – New Deal: Under the authority of the newly-enacted Federal Emergency Relief Administration, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issues Executive Order 7034 to create the Works Progress Administration

1937 – Hindenburg disaster: The German zeppelin Hindenburg catches fire and is destroyed within a minute while attempting to dock at Lakehurst, New Jersey. Thirty-six people are killed.

1940 – John Steinbeck is awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his novel The Grapes of Wrath.

1949 – EDSAC, the first practical electronic digital stored-program computer, runs its first operation.

1954 – Roger Bannister becomes the first person to run the mile in under four minutes.

1994 – Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and French President François Mitterrand officiate at the opening of the Channel Tunnel.

1998 – Steve Jobs of Apple Inc. unveils the first iMac.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share birthday cake with…

1758 – Maximilien Robespierre, French lawyer and politician (d. 1794)

1769 – Ferdinand III, Grand Duke of Tuscany (d. 1824)

1856 – Sigmund Freud, Austrian neurologist and psychoanalyst (d. 1939)

1895 – Rudolph Valentino, Italian actor (d. 1926)

1915 – Orson Welles, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1985)

1931 – Willie Mays, American baseball player and coach

1937 – Rubin Carter, American-Canadian boxer (d. 2014)

1942 – Ariel Dorfman, Argentinian author, playwright, and academic

1945 – Bob Seger, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Tony Blair, British politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1961 – George Clooney, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1983 – Gabourey Sidibe, American actress

2019 – Archie Mountbatten-Windsor-Markle-Ragland, British royal

