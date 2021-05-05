© 2021
Arts & Culture

Almanac - Wednesday 5/5/21

Published May 5, 2021 at 5:24 AM PDT
Cinco de Mayo, Sonoma
849 Almanac-2021-May-05-08-49-00.mp3

Today is Wednesday May 5, 2021

It is the 125th day of the year

240 days remain until the end of the year.

46 days until summer begins

This day marks the approximate midpoint of spring

in the Northern Hemisphere

and of autumn in the Southern Hemisphere

The sun rose at 6:08 am

and sunset will be at 8:06 pm

We will have 13 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:07 pm.

The first low tide will be at 1:26 am

The first high tide will be at 6:40 am

The next low tide at 1:27 pm.

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 8:24 pm

Moon: 33.1%

Waning Crescent

New Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 11th of May of 2021 at 12:00 pm

Today is…

Bike To School Day

Cinco de Mayo

Great American Grump Out

Hug a Shed and Take a Selfie Day

International Midwives Day

Museum Lover's Day

Nail Day

National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day

National Cartoonists Day

National Hoagie Day

National School Nurse Day

National Silence the Shame Day

Occupational Safety and Health Professional Day

Oyster Day

Revenge of the Fifth

Totally Chipotle Day

World Math Day

Today is also…

Children's Day in Japan, South Korea

Constitution Day in Kyrgyzstan

Europe Day

Feast of al-Khadr or Saint George in Palestinian territories

Indian Arrival Day in Guyana

Liberation Day in both Denmark and The Netherlands

World Portuguese language and Lusophone Culture Day

Martyrs' Day in Albania

Patriots' Victory Day in Ethiopia

Senior Citizens Day in Palau

Tango no sekku in Japan

1862Cinco de Mayo: Troops led by Ignacio Zaragoza halt a French invasion in the Battle of Puebla in Mexico.

1891 – The Music Hall in New York City (later known as Carnegie Hall) has its grand opening and first public performance, with Tchaikovsky as the guest conductor.

1904Pitching against the Philadelphia Athletics at the Huntington Avenue Grounds, Cy Young of the Boston Americans throws the first perfect game in the modern era of baseball.

1941 – Emperor Haile Selassie returns to Addis Ababa; the country commemorates the date as Liberation Day or Patriots' Victory Day

1961Alan Shepard becomes the first American to travel into outer space, on a sub-orbital flight.

1973Secretariat wins the 1973 Kentucky Derby in 1:592⁄5, an as-yet unbeaten record.

1985Ronald Reagan visits the military cemetery at Bitburg and the site of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where he makes a speech.

1987Iran–Contra affair: Start of Congressional televised hearings in the United States of America

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1813Søren Kierkegaard, Danish philosopher and author (d. 1855)

1818Karl Marx, German philosopher, sociologist, and journalist (d. 1883)

1864Nellie Bly, American journalist and author (d. 1922)

1882Sylvia Pankhurst, English women's suffrage movement leader and socialist activist (d. 1960)

1898 – Blind Willie McTell, American Piedmont blues singer and guitar player (d. 1959)

1903James Beard, American chef and author (d. 1985)

1914Tyrone Power, American actor (d. 1958)

1919Georgios Papadopoulos, Greek colonel and politician, 169th Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1999)

1925Leo Ryan, American soldier, educator, and politician (d. 1978)

1936Sandy Baron, American actor and comedian (d. 2001)

1942 – Tammy Wynette, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1998)

1943Michael Palin, English actor and screenwriter

1952Ed Lee, American politician and attorney, 43rd Mayor of San Francisco (d. 2017)

1988Adele, English singer-songwriter

