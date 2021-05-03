Almanac - Monday 5/3/21
Today Monday, 3rd of May of 2021
It is the 123rd day of the year
242 days remain until the end of the year.
48 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:10 am
and the sun sets tonight at 8:04 pm.
Today we will have 13 hours and 54 minutes of sun
The solar transit will be at 1:07 pm.
The first high tide was be at 4:04 am
The only low tide of the day will be at 11:25am
and the final high tide at San Francisco Ocean Beach will be at 6:50 pm.
The Moon is currently 53.8% visible
Last Quarter Moon
We’ll have a full moon next week, Tuesday May 11th
Today is…
Garden Meditation Day
Great Lakes Awareness Day
Melanoma Monday
National Chocolate Custard Day
National Lumpy Rug Day
National Meeting Planners Appreciation Day
National Raspberry Popover Day
National SAN Architect Day
National Specially-abled Pets Day
National Textiles Day
National Two Different Colored Shoes Day
Paranormal Day
Public Radio Day
International Sun Day
Wordsmith Day
World Press Freedom Day
Today is also…Constitution Memorial Day in Japan
Constitution Day in Poland
Finding of the Holy Cross-related observances:
Fiesta de las Cruces in Spain and Hispanic America
Roodmas, or Feast of the Finding of the Holy Cross, a Gallican Rite of the Catholic Church
On this day in history…
1715 – A total solar eclipse is visible across northern Europe and northern Asia, as predicted by Edmond Halley to within four minutes accuracy.
1802 – Washington, D.C. is incorporated as a city after Congress abolishes the Board of Commissioners, the District's founding government. The "City of Washington" is given a mayor-council form of government.
1855 – American adventurer William Walker departs from San Francisco with about 60 men to conquer Nicaragua.
1913 – Raja Harishchandra, the first full-length Indian feature film, is released, marking the beginning of the Indian film industry
1921 – Ireland is partitioned under British law by the Government of Ireland Act 1920, creating Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland.
1921 – West Virginia becomes the first state to legislate a broad sales tax, but does not implement it until a number of years later due to enforcement issues.
1948 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Shelley v. Kraemer that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to blacks and other minorities are legally unenforceable.
1952 – Lieutenant Colonels Joseph O. Fletcher and William P. Benedict of the United States land a plane at the North Pole.
1952 – The Kentucky Derby is televised nationally for the first time, on the CBS network.
1957 – Walter O'Malley, the owner of the Brooklyn Dodgers, agrees to move the team from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.
1963 – The police force in Birmingham, Alabama switches tactics and responds with violent force to stop the "Birmingham campaign" protesters. Images of the violent suppression are transmitted worldwide, bringing new-found attention to the civil rights movement.
1978 – The first unsolicited bulk commercial email (which would later become known as "spam") is sent by a Digital Equipment Corporation marketing representative to every ARPANET address on the west coast of the United States.
1979 – Margaret Thatcher wins the United Kingdom general election. The following day, she becomes the first female British Prime Minister.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1469 – Niccolò Machiavelli, Italian historian and philosopher (d. 1527)
1886 – Marcel Dupré, French organist and composer (d. 1971)
1898 – Golda Meir, Ukrainian-Israeli educator and politician, 4th Prime Minister of Israel (d. 1978)
1903 – Bing Crosby, American singer and actor (d. 1977)
1906 – Mary Astor, American actress (d. 1987)
1910 – Norman Corwin, American screenwriter and producer (d. 2011)
1912 – Virgil Fox, American organist and composer (d. 1980)
1919 – Pete Seeger, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and activist (d. 2014)
1920 – John Lewis, American pianist and composer (d. 2001)
1921 – Sugar Ray Robinson, American boxer (d. 1989)
1933 – James Brown, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2006)
1934 – Frankie Valli, American singer and actor
1938 – Napoleon XIV, American singer, songwriter and record producer
1940 – David Koch, American engineer, businessman, and philanthropist (d. 2019)
1954 – Angela Bofill, American singer-songwriter