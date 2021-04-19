Almanac - Monday 4/19/21

Today is Monday, the 19th of April, 2021

It is the 109th day of the year

62 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:28 am

and the sun sets at 7:51 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 23 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09 pm

The first high tide will be at 3:31 am

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:07 am

The next high tide at 7:05 pm

and the final low tide of the day will be at 11:45 pm tonight

The Moon is 42.1% visible;

a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon is later today at 11:59 pm

Today is…

Bicycle Day

Boston Marathon Day

Humorous Day

John Parker Day

National Amaretto Day

National Garlic Day

National Hanging Out Day

Oklahoma City Bombing Commemoration Day

Patriots' Day

On this day in history…

1818 – French physicist Augustin Fresnel signs his preliminary "Note on the Theory of Diffraction" (deposited on the following day). The document ends with what we now call the Fresnel integrals.

1927 – Mae West is sentenced to ten days in jail for obscenity for her play Sex.

1943 – Albert Hofmann deliberately doses himself with LSD for the first time, three days after having discovered its effects on April 16.

1956 – Actress Grace Kelly marries Prince Rainier of Monaco.

1960 – Students in South Korea hold a nationwide pro-democracy protest against president Syngman Rhee, eventually forcing him to resign.

1987 – The Simpsons first appear as a series of shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show, first starting with Good Night.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1903 – Eliot Ness, American law enforcement agent (d. 1957)

1933 – Jayne Mansfield, American model and actress (d. 1967)

1935 – Dudley Moore, English actor, comedian, and pianist (d. 2002)

1978 – James Franco, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

