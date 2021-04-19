Almanac - Monday 4/19/21
Today is Monday, the 19th of April, 2021
It is the 109th day of the year
The sun rose this morning at 6:28 am
and the sun sets at 7:51 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 23 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:09 pm
The first high tide will be at 3:31 am
The only low tide of the day will be at 11:07 am
The next high tide at 7:05 pm
and the final low tide of the day will be at 11:45 pm tonight
The Moon is 42.1% visible;
First Quarter Moon is later today at 11:59 pm
Today is…
Oklahoma City Bombing Commemoration Day
On this day in history…
1818 – French physicist Augustin Fresnel signs his preliminary "Note on the Theory of Diffraction" (deposited on the following day). The document ends with what we now call the Fresnel integrals.
1927 – Mae West is sentenced to ten days in jail for obscenity for her play Sex.
1943 – Albert Hofmann deliberately doses himself with LSD for the first time, three days after having discovered its effects on April 16.
1956 – Actress Grace Kelly marries Prince Rainier of Monaco.
1960 – Students in South Korea hold a nationwide pro-democracy protest against president Syngman Rhee, eventually forcing him to resign.
1987 – The Simpsons first appear as a series of shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show, first starting with Good Night.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1903 – Eliot Ness, American law enforcement agent (d. 1957)
1933 – Jayne Mansfield, American model and actress (d. 1967)
1935 – Dudley Moore, English actor, comedian, and pianist (d. 2002)
1978 – James Franco, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter