Queer Performers Making Space In Professional Wrestling

You can trace the roots of professional wrestling, like WWE, back to pre-civil war America, but, until recently, there haven’t been many LGBTQIA performers in the spotlight. That’s beginning to change.

In this story, we meet Bambina, a trans wrestler making her way in the Bay Area independent wrestling scene.

My father wanted me to be a baseball player and I wanted to be a lady wrestler and the fortunes have aligned such that I was able to meet in the middle of our two dreams. Bambina

