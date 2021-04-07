Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.
Queer Performers Making Space In Professional Wrestling
You can trace the roots of professional wrestling, like WWE, back to pre-civil war America, but, until recently, there haven’t been many LGBTQIA performers in the spotlight. That’s beginning to change.
In this story, we meet Bambina, a trans wrestler making her way in the Bay Area independent wrestling scene.
My father wanted me to be a baseball player and I wanted to be a lady wrestler and the fortunes have aligned such that I was able to meet in the middle of our two dreams.
Bambina
