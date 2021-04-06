Almanac - Tuesday 4/6/21
Today is Tuesday, the 6th of April of 2021,
It is the 96th day of the year
269 days remain until the end of the year.
75 days until summer begins
The sun rises at 6:46 am
and sunset will be at 7:39 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 53 minutes of daylight today.
The solar transit will be at 1:12 pm.
The first low tide will be at 01:36 AM
The next low tide at 2:07 PM
The first high tide will be at 06:59 AM
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 9:07 PM
Moon: 28.5%
Waning Crescent
New Moon in 5 days Sunday the 11th of April of 2021 at 7:31 pm
Today is…
Army Day
Church of Latter-day Saints Day
Drowsy Drivers Awareness Day
Fresh Tomato Day
Jump Over Things Day
National Caramel Popcorn Day
National Siamese Cat Day
National Student Athlete Day
National Tartan Day
National Twinkie Day
New Beer's Eve
Plan Your Epitaph Day
Sexual Assault Awareness Month Day of Action
Teflon Day
World Table Tennis Day
Today is also
Chakri Day, commemorating the establishment of the Chakri dynasty. in Thailand
National Fisherman Day in Indonesia
International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
On this day in history…
1327 – The poet Petrarch first sees his idealized love, Laura, in the church of Saint Clare in Avignon.
1712 – The New York Slave Revolt of 1712 begins near Broadway.
1841 – U.S. President John Tyler is sworn in, two days after having become President upon William Henry Harrison's death.
1861 – First performance of Arthur Sullivan's debut success, his suite of incidental music for The Tempest, leading to a career that included the famous Gilbert and Sullivan operas.
1869 – Celluloid is patented.
1926 – Varney Airlines makes its first commercial flight (Varney is the root company of United Airlines).
1929 – Huey P. Long, Governor of Louisiana, is impeached by the Louisiana House of Representatives.
1930 – At the end of the Salt March, Gandhi raises a lump of mud and salt and declares, "With this, I am shaking the foundations of the British Empire
1973 – The American League of Major League Baseball begins using the designated hitter.
1974 – The Swedish pop band ABBA wins the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Waterloo", launching their international career.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1135 – Maimonides, Jewish philosopher, Torah scholar, physician and astronomer (March 30 also proposed, d. 1204)
1483 – Raphael, Italian painter and architect (d. 1520)
1892 – Lowell Thomas, American journalist and author (d. 1981)
1926 – Ian Paisley, Northern Irish evangelical minister and politician, 2nd First Minister of Northern Ireland (d. 2014)
1926 – Randy Weston, American jazz pianist and composer (d. 2018)
1927 – Gerry Mulligan, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 1996)
1929 – André Previn, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 2019)
1931 – Ram Dass, American author and educator (d. 2019)
1931 – Ivan Dixon, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2008)
1937 – Merle Haggard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)
1937 – Billy Dee Williams, American actor, singer, and writer
1941 – Phil Austin, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2015)
1941 – Gheorghe Zamfir, Romanian flute player and composer
1952 – Marilu Henner, Greek-Polish American actress and author
1956 – Michele Bachmann, American lawyer and politician
1958 – Graeme Base, Australian author and illustrator