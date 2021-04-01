What's your favorite song? Or a song that holds meaning for you? KALW News has been asking these questions to people all around the Bay Area and here's what we've found.Want to share your own story of a significant song? Click here to find out how.
My Mixtape: "Is My Living In Vain" by The Clark Sisters
Local blues musician Chris Cain discusses his favorite song by The Clark Sisters
Chris Cain is a Bay Area blues guitarist. When he’s not playing music, he enjoys gardening with his partner Suzy. His new album, Raisin’ Cain, comes out on April 9, 2021. Check out today’s episode of My Mixtape to hear him talk about how much he has always loved The Clark Sisters.