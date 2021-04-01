© 2021
Arts & Culture
My Mixtape
What's your favorite song? Or a song that holds meaning for you? KALW News has been asking these questions to people all around the Bay Area and here's what we've found.Want to share your own story of a significant song? Click here to find out how.

My Mixtape: "Is My Living In Vain" by The Clark Sisters

KALW | By Wren Farrell
Published April 1, 2021 at 3:20 PM PDT
Mymixtape.clarksisters.jpg
The Clark Sisters with Mattie Moss Clark"Is My Living In Vain" Recorded Live in Detroit

Local blues musician Chris Cain discusses his favorite song by The Clark Sisters

Chris Cain is a Bay Area blues guitarist. When he’s not playing music, he enjoys gardening with his partner Suzy. His new album, Raisin’ Cain, comes out on April 9, 2021. Check out today’s episode of My Mixtape to hear him talk about how much he has always loved The Clark Sisters.

Wren Farrell
My pronouns are he/him. I’m originally from San Diego, but moved to Santa Cruz for college in 2014, where I studied literature and creative nonfiction at UCSC. In 2018, I moved to Oakland and began to pursue a career in audio-journalism. I’ve worked as a reporter for KPFA for the last year, where I’ve covered a wide range of issues from climate change to prison lawsuits to political candidacies to policing in the bay area. I’m interested in telling stories that demystify systemic inequalities, whether those be gender, race, or class based.
