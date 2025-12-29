© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top chef weighs in on recipe ideas for the Kwanzaa table

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published December 29, 2025 at 1:45 AM PST

The weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa is a perfect opportunity to revisit soothing, hearty winter foods, says celebrity chef Tanya Holland.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
morning edition
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.