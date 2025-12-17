© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click this link to listen the SFUSD Board Meeting.
Uncuffed

A boxer in prison learns how to practice self control

KALW | By Koi Bagnerise,
Uncuffed
Published December 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Uncuffed producer Koi Bagnerise produced this interview about how a boxing coach helped Noel Malloy learn about self control.
KALW / Uncuffed
Uncuffed producer Koi Bagnerise produced this interview about how a boxing coach helped Noel Malloy learn about self control.

Since she was young, Noel Malloy struggled with how to channel her anger. Her usual response was to fight. During one of her first terms in prison, she met a boxing coach who tried to help. But then, while sparring with an opponent, Noel went too far and was kicked out of the ring.

Recently, during her current term in prison, she found inspiration in another person who helped her practice self control. Uncuffed’s Koi Bagnerise, a producer at the California Institution for Women, talked to Noel about her struggle to manage her anger.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook 

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
Tags
Uncuffed From The Producers Of Uncuffed
Koi Bagnerise
Koi Bagnerise is armed and educated with a double major degree, specializing in English and psychology. She is a published writer, professional public speaker, self-help group developer/facilitator, and a "walking good vibe." Mental health wellness is her passion alongside advocacy, which is her purpose. She is a contemporary art enthusiast, an avid psychological thriller reader, herbal tea obsessed, a humanitarian, and health conscious and pescatarian. She is born of stardust and magic, illuminating the darkest night's sky. She possesses a poet's heart and a philosopher's mind.
See stories by Koi Bagnerise
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons