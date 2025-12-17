A boxer in prison learns how to practice self control

Since she was young, Noel Malloy struggled with how to channel her anger. Her usual response was to fight. During one of her first terms in prison, she met a boxing coach who tried to help. But then, while sparring with an opponent, Noel went too far and was kicked out of the ring.

Recently, during her current term in prison, she found inspiration in another person who helped her practice self control. Uncuffed’s Koi Bagnerise, a producer at the California Institution for Women, talked to Noel about her struggle to manage her anger.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

