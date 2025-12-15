© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
The Fresh Sounds of Kitka: A conversation on the group’s latest album, “Kolo”

KALW | By JoAnn Mar
Published December 15, 2025 at 3:15 PM PST
A photo of the musical group, Kitka
Photo Credit: Vincent Louis Carrella

Kolo is Kitka’s first new recording in eight years! It’s a sonic delight that combines its beautiful Balkan harmonies with sound effects from the natural world gathered from different countries. The Oakland-based, all-female ensemble specializes in the traditions of Balkan and Slavic vocal techniques, and will be performing their latest offering at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Thursday, December 18 and Friday, December 19.

Kitka's executive director Shira Cion describes Kolo as a seasonal song cycle with traditional music from Georgia, the Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Corsica, Lithuania, Serbia, and Bulgaria.

Press play above to hear snippets of the album and the full conversation with JoAnn Mar of Folk Music and Beyond.
JoAnn Mar
JoAnn Mar is a veteran radio announcer, producer and host of Folk Music & Beyond, heard every Saturday from 3 to 5 pm. In her spare time, she is a radio documentary producer/journalist. Her news reports and features have aired on NPR, Voice of America, The Charles Osgood File, Pacifica Radio and AARP's series Prime Time Radio. Topics covered include prisons, end-of-life, women's issues, the plight of immigrants and public education.
