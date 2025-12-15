The Fresh Sounds of Kitka: A conversation on the group’s latest album, “Kolo”

Kolo is Kitka’s first new recording in eight years! It’s a sonic delight that combines its beautiful Balkan harmonies with sound effects from the natural world gathered from different countries. The Oakland-based, all-female ensemble specializes in the traditions of Balkan and Slavic vocal techniques, and will be performing their latest offering at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Thursday, December 18 and Friday, December 19.

Kitka's executive director Shira Cion describes Kolo as a seasonal song cycle with traditional music from Georgia, the Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Corsica, Lithuania, Serbia, and Bulgaria.

